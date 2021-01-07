Phoenix Rising Adds Liberian Winger Prince

Liberian winger Prince Saydee has joined Phoenix Rising FC, pending USL and USSF approval, the club announced on Monday, January 4.

Phoenix Rising is an American professional soccer team based in Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 2014 as Arizona United Soccer Club, the team is a member of the USL Championship, the second tier of the American soccer league system.

“I can’t wait to join Phoenix Rising. I haven’t been to Phoenix but I have heard it is a great club. I know the team won championships in the last few years. I feel like I can help them continue to do that,” the club quotes Saydee on its website.

According to stats, Saydee provided three assists, scored a goal and created 13 chances in 11 appearances for Miami FC last season in the USL Championship.

“Prince is explosive. He is very fast and excels in one-on-one attacking situations. He will add depth to our amazing attacking core and push players to compete. We are preparing for many games over a grueling season. He will help us be in the best position to win. Prince is a key piece to this puzzle,” Phoenix Rising quotes its head coach Rick Schantz.

Prince began his professional career as a 17-year-old with Barrack Young Controllers FC in 2013. The winger scored 23 goals in 47 appearances for the Liberian first-division side before leaving to the United States in 2019.

Name: Prince Saydee

Pronunciation: “Say-D”

Position: Winger

Nationality: Liberian

DOB: February 20, 1993 (27)

Born: Monrovia, Liberia

Hometown: Monrovia, Liberia

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Previous Club: Miami FC

Source: Phoenix Rising Official website