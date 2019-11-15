Philadelphia Lone Star Winger Kutu-Akoi Gets Int’l Call-Up

Two days after becoming a new member of the United States League (USL) League Two, Philadelphia Lone Star, on Thursday, November 14, announced that winger Kanibah Kutu-Akoi has received an international call-up for the Liberia Under-20 camp as the country begins preparing for the upcoming West African Football Union (WAFU) Under-20 Nations Cup.

The try-outs, according to the Liberia Football Association (LFA), started on Tuesday, November 12, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) under the supervision of LFA technical director, Henry Brow.

Kutu-Akoi is among several players selected for the ongoing try-outs. Kutu-Akoi, 20, will depart Philadelphia for Monrovia this weekend to join the rest of the Liberia U-20 squad already on camp, the club’s website has reported.

“We are excited about the prospect of having Kanibah being called up to the national U-20 team, because he has been exceptional for both our First Team, and the Under-23s this season, and his hard work during the period under review has now paid off with the invitation. This is great for our club and for the player himself. We wish him all the best with the Liberia U-20 national team,” Paul Konneh, president and chief executive officer of Philadelphia Lone Star, told the Daily Observer sports desk via online interview.

The last time Kutu-Akoi competed against a national team was a friendly with Philadelphia Lone Star U-23s against the United States U-20 MNT in Orlando, Florida, two years ago.

According to the LFA, 22 players selected by senior national team head coach, Peter Butler, from a three-day tournament in Ganta, Nimba County, are part of the ongoing try-outs. Following the completion of the try-outs, some players will be dropped for the submission of the final squad.

The WAFU U-20 tournament will kick-off on November 24, 2019, in Guinea with Liberia playing the opener against Guinea-Bissau on November 25, 2019.

Liberia were drawn in Group B with defending WAFU U-20 champions Gambia along with Guinea-Bissau and Mali.

Full list of provisional squad: