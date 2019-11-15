Philadelphia Lone Star Winger Kutu-Akoi Gets Int’l Call-Up

Two days after becoming a new member of the United States League (USL) League Two, Philadelphia Lone Star, on Thursday, November 14, announced that winger Kanibah Kutu-Akoi has received an international call-up for the Liberia Under-20 camp as the country begins preparing for the upcoming West African Football Union (WAFU) Under-20 Nations Cup.
The try-outs, according to the Liberia Football Association (LFA), started on Tuesday, November 12, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) under the supervision of LFA technical director, Henry Brow.
Kutu-Akoi is among several players selected for the ongoing try-outs. Kutu-Akoi, 20, will depart Philadelphia for Monrovia this weekend to join the rest of the Liberia U-20 squad already on camp, the club’s website has reported.
“We are excited about the prospect of having Kanibah being called up to the national U-20 team, because he has been exceptional for both our First Team, and the Under-23s this season, and his hard work during the period under review has now paid off with the invitation. This is great for our club and for the player himself. We wish him all the best with the Liberia U-20 national team,” Paul Konneh, president and chief executive officer of Philadelphia Lone Star, told the Daily Observer sports desk via online interview.
The last time Kutu-Akoi competed against a national team was a friendly with Philadelphia Lone Star U-23s against the United States U-20 MNT in Orlando, Florida, two years ago.
According to the LFA, 22 players selected by senior national team head coach, Peter Butler, from a three-day tournament in Ganta, Nimba County, are part of the ongoing try-outs. Following the completion of the try-outs, some players will be dropped for the submission of the final squad.
The WAFU U-20 tournament will kick-off on November 24, 2019, in Guinea with Liberia playing the opener against Guinea-Bissau on November 25, 2019.
Liberia were drawn in Group B with defending WAFU U-20 champions Gambia along with Guinea-Bissau and Mali.
Full list of provisional squad:
Goalkeeper: Ashley Williams (LISCR FC), Alex Whykeh (Eleven Academy), Vinah Smith (Stages FC) and Junior Yeanay (Slewon FC)
Defenders: Ben Benaiah (Nimba United), Jeremy Saygbe (LISCR FC), Daniel Paye (Bea Mountain), Josephus Mantor (Nimba Kwado), Madison Gaye (Muscat FC), Henry Sakama (Watanga FC), William Seigeh (BYC-II), Victor Dahn, Kindness Kankeh and Michael Tarkpor (Wondta FC); Korbi Subah and Amstrong Karlie (Eleven Academy); Nyan Dahn and Alvin Doe (Slewon FC), Josephus Duokie (Nimba Young Controllers), Reuben Ben and Daniel Jackson (Stages FC), Alpha Kamara (Bea Mountain), Samson Dweh (LPRC Oilers), John Momo (LISCR FC) and Isaac Quirmorlu (Nimba United)
Midfielders: Marlon Harrison (LISCR FC), Rufus Padmore (BYC-II), Wurie Barry (Mighty Blue Angels), Emmanuel Dudu and Dah Karmeh (Slewon FC); Terrance Wogbeh and Mekie Duokie (Wondta FC); Mohd Keita (Mighty Visa), Martin Mack (Eleven Academy), Julie Qulee, Musa Kamara, Bangalee Kromah, Emmanuel Cooper and Frederick Dennis (Tony FC); Festus Blapoh, Justice Abakar and Tony Weah (Monrovia Club Breweries); Koko Wleh Nimely, Derrick Weah and Christopher Smith (Freeport FC); Abel Musa and O’nell Wright (Bea Mountain); Tamba Gborie and Albert Korvah (Watanga FC); Sam George and Gibson Freeman (Stages FC); Morris Konneh (LPRC Oilers); Benjamin Farkanlun (FC Fassell) and Alvin Gbotoe (BYC-II)
Forwards: Aaron Hallie (Tony FC), Jestino Jackson (BYC-II), Abraham Kamara (Bristol FC), Emmanuel Karah (Freeport), Otus Mensah (LPRC Oilers) and Kanibah Kutu-Akoi (Philadelphia Lone Star FC), Kelvin Potis (BYC), Mark Karley (LISCR FC), Nicholas Slewion, Augustin Dayougar and Alphonso William (Eleven Academy); Bouree Mantor and Fofana Seydou (Slewon FC) and Saya Reve Dolo (Wondta FC)