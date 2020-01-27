Philadelphia Lone Star Release 2020 USL League Two Schedule

After becoming a member of the United Soccer League (USL) Two in November of 2019, Philadelphia Lone Star FC are set to kick-off their new league campaign.

This follows after the club, in conjunction with USL League Two announced the club’s 14-game regular-season schedule for the 2020 season on Friday, January 24.

According to the club’s official website, the Stars will begin their inaugural season with a trip to Bermuda to face fellow newcomers FC Bascome on Saturday, May 9 before returning to Philadelphia and making a short trip to West Chester to battle fierce local rival West Chester United on Wednesday, May 13, ahead of their inaugural season.

The Stars will host their home opener on Tuesday, May 19 against FC Bascome, before welcoming Evergreen Hammers the following week on Wednesday, May 27.

Other games include playing Lehigh Valley United thrice, with two being away and also playing Ocean City Nor’easters thrice with two being home.

The Stars will round off the regular season by traveling to last year’s USL League Two national finalists, Reading United AC, on Friday, July 10 and will remain on the road with a trip to Virginia to battle Evergreen Hammers on Sunday, July 12.

Philadelphia Lone Star became a member of the USL League on November 12, 2019, to join the 2020 league season. League Two is a part of USL, LLC, which also operates the USL Championship, USL League One, Super Y League, and the new USL Academy. USL League Two is the top pre-professional soccer league in North America, offering a summer platform for aspiring professionals across the United States and Canada.