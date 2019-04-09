Philadelphia Lone Star FC Release Schedule for U-23s, Women’s Teams

The fixtures for Philadelphia Lone Star FC Under-23s have been released, and the Stars will kick off their second season in the United Premier Soccer League with a home game against Mass United FC on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

According to the club’s official website, Philadelphia Lone Star FC Under-23s will compete in the newly-formed Northeast Pro-premier Division with Brockton FC United (MA), Krajisnik FC (NY), Lincoln Club Futebol (RI), Mass United FC (MA), New Hampshire Bobcats (NH), New Jersey Teamsters FC (NJ), and Real New York FC (NY).

The U-23s will play eight games in the Spring and six games in the Fall for a 14-game regular season schedule.

Philadelphia Lone Star FC U-23s 2019 UPSL Spring Schedule

Saturday, April 13 at 6:00 p.m.: PLS FC vs Mass United FC

South Philadelphia Super Site – Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, April 27 6:00 p.m. PLS FC vs Brockton FC United

at Brockton High School – Brockton, MA

Saturday, 11th May 6:00 p.m.: PLS FC vs NH Bobcats

South Philadelphia Super Site – Philadelphia, PA

Sunday, May 12 5:00 p.m.: PLS FC vs NJ Teamsters FC

South Philadelphia Super Site – Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, May 18 6:00 p.m.: PLS FC vs Krajisnik FC

at Herkimer County Community College – Herkimer, NY

Saturday, June 1, 6.00 p.m.: PLS FC vs Lincoln Club Futebol

at South Philadelphia Super Site – Philadelphia, PA

Sunday, June 9 6:00 p.m.: PLS FC vs Real New York FC

at SUNY Maritime College – Bronx, NY

Saturday, June 22 6:00 p.m.: PLS FC vs NJ Teamsters FC

at Don Ahern Veterans Stadium – Bayonne, NY

In the women’s football category, Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women will kick off their inaugural season in the Women’s Premier Soccer League with road trips to OPSA Magic and Old Dominion Cesena.

The team will compete in the Mid-Atlantic Conference’s Colonial Division with CAFC Ospreys (DE), Old Dominion Cesena USA (VA), OPSA Magic (MD), and Philly Fever (PA).

They will begin their inaugural season in the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) with a trip to Maryland to battle OPSA Magic on Friday, May 31, before heading to Virginia to clash with Old Dominion Cesena USA on Saturday, June 1.

Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women will return to Philadelphia for their home opener on Saturday, June 8, when they welcome CAFC Ospreys at the South Philadelphia Super Site before hosting Old Dominion Cesena the next day at the same venue.

The first of many classicos between Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women and rivals Philly Fever will he held on Thursday, June 13 at the Trifecta Sports Club in Oakford, PA before they return the favor on the last day of the regular season on Saturday, June 29th.

Other games include a trip to Dover, DE against CAFC Ospreys on Sunday, June 16 and a home game against OPSA Magic on Wednesday, June 26.

In his reaction to the schedule released, head coach Charlie Flowe said, “when creating our home schedule, we kept our fans and the soccer community in mind. Our top priorities when selecting our dates and kick-off times was for us to avoid playing games at the same time as games in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. We cannot wait to play for Philadelphia, and bring women’s soccer to our city!”

Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women 2019 WPSL Schedule

Friday, May 31 7:30 p.m.: PLS FC vs OPSA Magic

at Centennial High School – Ellicott City, MD

Saturday June 1 1:00 p.m.: PLS FC vs Old Dominion Cesena

at John Champe High School – Aldie, VA

Saturday, June 8 5:00 p.m.: PLS FC vs CAFC Ospreys

at South Philadelphia Super Site – Philadelphia, PA

Sunday, June 9 4:00 p.m.: PLS FC vs Old Dominion Cesena

at South Philadelphia Super Site – Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, June 13 7.00 p.m.: PLS FC vs Philly Fever

at Trifecta Sports Club – Oakford, PA

Sunday, June 16 4:00 p.m.: PLS FC vs CAFC Ospreys

at vDE Turf Sports Complex – Milford, DE

Wed 26th June 7.00pm: vs OPSA Magic

South Philadelphia Super Site – Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 29 3:30 p.m.: vs Philly Fever

at South Philadelphia Super Site – Philadelphia, PA.