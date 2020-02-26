Philadelphia Lone Star FC Partner with Net World Sports

Philadelphia Lone Star FC have announced a partnership with Net World Sports for the 2020 season.

Net World Sports is a leading international sports equipment provider that manufactures and designs quality sporting products ranging from various sports including football, baseball, cricket, tennis and golf through to netball, lacrosse, archery and ice hockey.

The sports equipment provider offers its 5,000 strong product range to customers in more than 100 countries across the globe and manufactures more than 100,000 of its FORZA Football Goals every year, earning it the moniker as the world’s number one football goal supplier.

According to a release from the club, Net World Sports will provide high-quality training equipment for the first-team squad for the upcoming USL League Two and NPSL season including cones, hurdles, pennies, agility ladders, etc.

The first team squad will be receiving the first batch of training equipment next week, just in time for the March 7, 2020 tryout while preseason will begin on March 23, 2020, the release added.

“We are delighted to have Net World Sports as our Training Equipment Supplier for the 2020 season. They have a wide range of quality training products that will be very useful during the upcoming USL League Two and NPSL campaigns,” first-team head coach Fatoma Turay said.

“It is great to be working with Philadelphia Lone Star FC ahead of the 2020 season. We hope the equipment provided helps the team throughout the year and for many seasons to follow,” said Ryan Roberts of Net World Sports.