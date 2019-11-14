Philadelphia Lone Star Embarks on New Chapter

… Becomes member of USL League Two

The 2019 calendar is climaxing on a positive note for Philadelphia Lone Star, and November 12, 2019, could be recorded as the most memorable moment in the club’s history this year, the Club website has reported.

It has been a tremendous 18 years journey since the club was founded, but the latest is a milestone in its history.

On Tuesday, November 12, the United Soccer League (USL), announced that Philadelphia Lone Star FC will become the newest member of USL League Two. The Club joined the league for the 2020 season.

League Two is a part of USL, LLC, which also operates the USL Championship, USL League One, Super Y League, and the new USL Academy. USL League Two is the top pre-professional soccer league in North America, offering a summer platform for aspiring professionals across the United States and Canada.

League Two is the defined and proven pathway for players to progress to the ranks of professional soccer, while its clubs become fixtures in the communities where they operate.

According to Joel Nash, vice president of the USL League Two, Philadelphia Lone Star has become an incredibly important institution within its vibrant soccer community since its foundation.

“We could not be more excited to welcome them to League Two, and to help them connect with more players and fans from the area than ever before in the future,” Nash said.

This has been one of many goals that the club has been hoping to achieve since its foundation in 2001 by West African immigrants, mainly Liberians, in Southwest Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“We are committed to providing the best possible platform for our players to move on to the professional ranks,” the club’s website quotes Paul Konneh, president and executive director of Philadelphia Lone Star FC.

“We are always evolving to support this vision, and we feel that joining USL League Two will help us achieve this goal while also allowing our city, community, coaches, and executives to shine,” Konneh added.

According to the club’s website, in joining USL League Two, the club will offer a proven pathway to professional soccer for its players, both of those at the elite collegiate level, and the top academy-age players from the region.

On top of the valuable experience of playing in the nation’s most competitive pre-professional environment, League Two also provides growth opportunities for its coaches, executives and communities.

“After finding success on the pitch in recent seasons, we will look to reach new heights, and build on their proud history by joining League Two,” according to the Club’s website.

The Club will play its home matches at the South Philadelphia Athletic Super Site on Bigler St., which is less than a 10-minute walk from the nearest SEPTA Broad Street Line rapid transit station.