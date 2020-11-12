PHIL, We Care Foundation Train Stakeholders in Nurturing Care

Public Health Initiative Liberia (PHIL) in partnership with We Care Foundation has begun a five-day training for stakeholders and key actors of its Nurturing Care project sponsored by the Open Society Initiative of West Africa (OSIWA).

The training, which began on Monday, November 9, is expected to end on November 13, 2020, at the head office of We Care Foundation on 16th Street in Sinkor. The five days of training is focused on the Comprehensive Nurturing Care Model of Early Childhood Development (ECD).

ECD specialists, Maive Whisnant Bombo, a consultant to the project, and Gbima K. Bahtokpah, Family Literacy Coordinator at We Care Foundation, are Serving as lead facilitators for the training.

According to a statement from PHIL’s Management, about 20 participants including PHIL’s ECD Project officers, the organization’s program manager, and three ECD Coordinators from Grand Bassa, River Cess, and Margibi counties are participating in the training. Other participants are representatives of the Ministries of Health, Ministry of Education as well as adult literacy trainers, supervisors, and home visitors working on the program for We Care Foundation.

The PHIL statement also said that the Nurturing Care program is an eighteen-month project that comprises of five components: Responsive caregiving by mother and father, adequate nutrition, good health, security and safety, and opportunity for early learning.

PHIL and We Care Foundation are the two organizations implementing the program in partnership with the Ministries of Health and Education for eighteen (18) months.

PHIL as an implementing partner of the project is working with communities in Grand Bassa, River Cess, and Margibi, while We Care Foundation is targeting communities in Montserrado. It is also working with a total of forty-five Mother Clubs, fifteen each, in Margibi, River Cess, and Grand Bassa counties.

The clubs, also known as Big Belleh Business clubs, were established by the organization and they are comprised of women residing in the targeted communities. The women including pregnant women participate in regular meetings to discuss issues affecting their health to pave the way to policies that are recommended for implementation by the government.

At the ECD centers in Bulorquelleh, Margibi; PHIL also provides comprehensive nurturing care for up to 45 children and their families in Peter Luogon Town in Grand Bassa, and Vondeh in River Cess.

For the past five years, We Care Foundation has partnered with the Friends of Liberia to implement the Family Learning Initiative, a 30-week home literacy program intended to train parents to provide home education for their young out-of-school children.

With funding from OSIWA, the program has expanded to include the nurturing care component for children that are enrolled in the program in Neezoe community, Paynesville. The program’s package now goes beyond education to include the child’s wellbeing, health, and other social amenities in line with the Comprehensive Nurturing Care model of ECD.

The training would pave the way for PHIL to also integrate the Family Literacy program into its activities at the ECD centers; while it also helps We Care Foundation integrate the Family Health clubs into its activities under the project.

Public Health Initiative Liberia (PHIL) was conceived in 2011 by Liberian Health Professionals living in the diaspora to contribute toward the effectiveness of the health care delivery system of Liberia through leadership, partnership, innovation, advocacy and empowerment.