PFMRU Donates ICT Equipment to Comptroller and Accountant General Department

The Comptroller and Accountant General of Liberia, Janga A. Kowo has applauded the African Development Bank, as well as other development partners for their continuous support to the Government of President George M. Weah.

Kowo spoke on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, when the Comptroller and Accountant General’s (CAG) Department, received several ICT items from the Public Financial Management Reform Unit under the Integrated Public Financial Management Reform Project (IPFMRP) – Phase II/AfDB at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

The items received included twenty-five (25) laptops, ten (10) desktop computers, three (3) large color printers, and one projector.

Kowo termed the donation as timely and stated that the items came at a time when the newly created Comptroller and Accountant General’s (CAG) Department is faced with logistical challenges.

He assured the PFMRU that items donated will enhance the CAG Department productivity, efficiency, and will contribute to timely financial reporting and reconciliation of government accounts. “ I can assure you that these laptops, desktops, printers, and the projector will go a very long way by enhancing the Department’s productivity, efficiency, and thereby leading to timely financial reporting and reconciliation of the Government of Liberia accounts,” Janga A. Kowo added.

He thanked partners, especially the AfDB for the items, as well as the World Bank and other development partners that are continually providing support to the Government of Liberia.

“Again, on behalf of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning and the entire staff of the Comptroller and Accounting General’s Department; we extend thanks to the partners, especially the African Development Bank for these items, and other partners who have stood with Liberia over the years.”

For his part, the Deputy Project Manager of Public Financial Management Unit (PFMU), Momo K. Lombeh, who represented the Project Manager, said the donation would help enhance the work of the CAG Department.

Component One of the PFMU project, according to Mr. Lombeh is drawn to transparency and accountability and is one of the basic components which speak about enhancing timely financial reporting.

“So under the component that supports the CAG Office, the PFMU donated twenty-five pieces of laptops, ten desktops, three big color printers, and one projector for the use of the Comptroller and Accounting General’s Department. We are also happy to recognize the newly created CAG Department in the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.” Lombeh added.

The Integrated Public Financial Management Reform Project (IPFMRP II) is a successor project of IPFMRP, which was approved by the African Development Bank on January 30, 2017, and ratified on February 17, 2017.

The IPFMRP II Project, which received its first disbursement in Designated Accounts in November 2017, is funded by the African Development Bank in the amount of US$8.7 million and is implemented by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning through the Project Management Unit.

The project also complements the Public Financial Management Reform for Institutional Strengthening Project (PFMRISP), supported by the World Bank and the Government of Sweden in the amount of US$23.5 million. It aims to strengthen transparency and accountability in public financial management and enhance revenue mobilization from the natural resources sector.

The project objectives are being achieved through the upgrade of IFMIS infrastructure to better support IFMIS application to track budget implementation, revenue collection, and government expenditures; ii) Strengthening the capacity of institutions in PFM; iii) Capacity building for Debt Management, Macroeconomic Forecasting and Fiscal reporting; iv) Support to revenue mobilization and Administration; and v) Support to Liberia’s integrity and anti-corruption agencies and CSOs involved in promoting accountability through monitoring of PFM processes and Governance in general for more efficient use of national resources.