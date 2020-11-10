Petrol Station Manager Drowns in Backyard Well in Tappita

The manager of a local petrol station, the Ma Queen Filling Station, in Tappita City, Nimba County, has mysteriously drowned in his backyard well, leaving the family members and community people in total disbelief.

According to family sources, on Monday, November 2, 2020, the local manager, identified as Gontorwon Menlor, left his bedroom by 3 a.m. and went outside, but could not be seen for the whole day, creating an alarm and fear among the residents of Tappita.

However, after a rigorous search, he was found drowned in a well in his back yard, sending shockwaves of dismay among the community members and the entire Tappita District.

The actual cause of the accident that led to Gontorwon’s death is not clear, but unconfirmed report suggests that he has been worrying and complaining over an undisclosed situation. It therefore remains unclear whether or not his death is suicide or homicide as the cause is yet to be fully established.

Two years ago, Menlor’s predecessor and manager of the same gas station allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a single barrel gun.

When contacted, the head of the Crime Services Department of Nimba, Oscar Sayer, said there was no foul play and they suspect the incident as a suicide.

He quoted the late Menlor’s wife as saying that her husband has been worrying over some financial mismanagement after making his financial or sales report to his bossman in October.

She told the CSD officers that ever since her husband returned from reporting to his bossman in Ganta, he had been worrying about how to get the replacement of the fund he mismanaged, and prior to the night he went missing, he was crying and she invited friends to counsel him.

According to accounts by his wife, she and some friends were counseling him when he got out later hours in the night and could not be seen until his body was found in the well in his back yard.

“His body was removed from the well and taken to the hospital, where a 15-man jury carried out a check on him and no foul play was discovered,” said Nimba Chief Detective Oscar Sayer.