Petals of Hope International Girls Academy to Construct US$2M Modern School Complex in Margibi County

The Petals of Hope International Girls Academy has broken grounds for the construction of a three-storey modern school building in Margibi County valued little over two million United States Dollars.

According to one of the Chief Financiers of the project, Dr. Anthony Weedor, the new school facility would offer quality education to the kids, coupled with vocational and religious teachings that will prepare them to be good future leaders.

In Liberia’s post-war society, girls and women constitute the most disadvantaged and vulnerable population. They suffer rape and sexual gender-based violence. Also, many girls find it difficult to attend school because of teenage pregnancy because they also have to care for their children. Investigation shows that most girls with children are abandoned by men who impregnate them, and they end up as petty traders in order to meet the needs of their children.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony recently in Margibi County, Dr. Weedor disclosed that portion of the funds to build the school would be provided by his family, while some will come from partners and friends.

“The new school facility, when completed, will accommodate female students from elementary to high school,” he pointed out.

Dr. Anthony Weedor said his ambition to help disadvantaged Liberian children, especially girls, began during the Liberian Civil War when he sought refuge in La Cote d’Ivoire.

Dr. Weedor further revealed that by the next academic year, the Petals of Hope International Girls Academy will begin to offer computer lessons to students from fifth grade upward.

Also speaking, the Proprietor of Petals of Hope International Girls Academy, Mrs. Elizabeth Weedor, said she was impressed by her family’s role in helping disadvantaged Liberian girls. According to her, as part of her effort to help women, she will continue to speak against violence against women and girls.

“The new Petals of Hope International Girls Academy will be a beacon of hope for all Liberian girls who will have the opportunity to attend the school,” she said.

In a brief statement, the Community Chairman, Rev. Joseph Yarkpawolo, commended the Weedors for the new school project.

Rev. Yarkpawolo then expressed the hope that the building project will provide job opportunities for many men and women in the community who he said are jobless.

A few years ago, Dr. Anthony Weedor and his wife Elizabeth Weedor, began an initiative to impact the lives of less fortunate Liberian female students from kindergarten to secondary levels.

They began with the construction of a six–classroom building to jump-start their life-long ambition of helping Liberian girls achieve quality education. This gave birth to the Petals of Hope International Girls Academy in the SDA Community, Margibi County.

The current edifice of the school is fast becoming congested to accommodate additional students. As a result of this, the Weedors decided to embark on an ambitious project to construct a three-story school building that would accommodate more students.