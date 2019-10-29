Persons with Disabilities Commit to Building Synergies with Partners

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have committed to building synergies with partners, to increase advocacy and awareness on the roll-out of the Land Rights Act (LRA) and the National Action Plan for the Inclusion of PWDs, a release has said.

The commitment, according to the release, was contained in a draft resolution developed at the end of a two-day sensitization on the Land Rights Act (LRA) and the National Action Plan for the Inclusion of PWDs.

The exercise, held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, on 22-23 October 2019, brought together approximately 200 persons comprising stakeholders from the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), National Union of Organizations of the Disabled (NUOD), and others from Margibi, River Cess and Grand Bassa counties.

It was jointly organized by LLA and the NCD and funded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

In the resolution, PWDs called for, among other things, decentralized training opportunities, loan scheme to improve their livelihoods; increased budgetary support to education and health care delivery services; increased advocacy on the NAP and the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities and the setting up a joint implementation team to ensure that the provisions are accomplished.

They are also advocating for the establishment of a Desk Office at the Land Authority, LLA specialized programs for women with disabilities and educational opportunities for their children.

NCD executive director, Ricardia Dennis, says responsibility is placed on government and society to ensure a political, legal, social and physical environment, in order to support the inclusion and participation of PWDs in decision-making processes.

Ms. Dennis stressed the need for increased advocacy and active collaboration across designated government ministries, agencies and commissions for delivering actions and ensuring that mainstreaming services are accessible to PWDs.

UNDP Program Associate Boye Johnson urged PWDs not to relent in pushing for recognition as well as inclusion and removal of barriers that hinder their livelihood and progress.