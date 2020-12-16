PCC Officially Opens City Hall Community Park

The Paynesville City Corporation (PCC), with support from People’s Republic of China and other partners, has officially opened the Paynesville City Hall Community Park for kids.

The opening ceremony was held on Tuesday, December 15, at the park just aross the street from the Paynesville City Hall.

Paynesville is the largest City in Liberia with a growing population of over 500,000 inhabitants, based on the encore of 2018.

The construction of the park, which contains a basketball court, seating facilities and several playground equipment, came as a result of the Chinese Government’s offer to the City government in 2017 to build a basketball court, under the leadership of then City Mayor, Madam C. Cyvette Gibson.

After a series of intense searches for an ideal location for the basketball court project, the City government later appealed to the Chinese government, through its embassy in Liberia, to aid the City with the rehabilitation of the entire park.

Phase one of the project, which included the construction of the basketball court, was conducted by the Chinese Dilian International Group (CDIG) while phase two, which comprised of the children’s playground, was conducted by TSMO Company.

“The occasion today is one that means a lot to me personally, to the people and children of the City Paynesville. All of this would not have been possible without the support from the people’s Republic of China,” Paynesville City Mayor E. Pam Belcher-Taylor said in her remarks at the ceremony.

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Ren Yisheng

Mayor Belcher-Taylor also used the occasion to thank other partners, including Cities Alliance, Office of the First Lady of Liberia and employees of the City Corporation for the level of support to realize the project.

She explained that the opening of the park was delayed due to the absence of a proper bathroom facility that was later constructed, courtesy of Dr. Wede Elliott-Brownell.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Ren Yisheng, pledged the Chinese government’s commitment to continuously work with the City government and the Liberian government at large.

“It requires everyone’s effort to have a beautiful, safer and clean city that kids can benefit from and we want to assure that we will continue to work with you to make this city more beautiful in the future,” Ambassador Ren said. The event was graced by Deputy Internal Affairs Minister, Paulita C.C. Wie, Montserrado Representatives, Rustonlyn S. Dennis of District #4, Ceebee C.D. Barshell of District #3 and Samuel R. Enders of District #6, who pledged to provide additional two seesaws for the playground.