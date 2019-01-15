PCC Launches WASSCE Tutorial for 12th Graders

Liberia’s education system may be at its lowest ebb at this moment, but such situation does not change by how loud or how frequent it is said; rather, by practical actions that intend to invoke a paradigm shift from issues that lead to the problem—in this case neglect. And this is exactly what the leadership of the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) is indulging by initiating programs that would help improve students’ performance in public examinations.

PCC has embarked upon an initiative aimed at improving the performance level of 12th graders in Monrovia by launching the West Africa Secondary Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) Tutorial Program for 12th grade students within our city limit over the weekend.

Veteran Liberian educator Ms. Elaine Saba is serving as the lead facilitator of the week long seminar.

The initiative, according to Paynesville City Mayor E. Pam Belcher-Taylor, is meant to promote academic excellence in the city. “This is one major way we believe our theme of “Transforming Our City” can work.

“I am so overwhelmed today, because one of my dreams has come to fruition. The idea about this initiative was conceived in May, 2018, when Ms. Saba first visited us to conduct seminars for our teachers across the city,” Mayor Belcher-Taylor said at the program marking the official launch of the tutorial on Friday, December 11, 2018.

“At that time we promised that we will initiate a pilot tutorial program for our senior students. With this pilot, we thought to target three of our many schools in an effort to prove to ourselves, the Liberian people and West Africa that our children are not dull. It is all about attention and by focusing on what matters to us the most, which is our children, the leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

The two schools that are benefiting from this pilot project are the J. L Morris United Methodist School and the Effort Baptist Church School.