Partners to Strengthen LCUNA

As Delegation Ends Tour

A three-man delegation from the African Credit Union Associations and Germany have concluded a week-long visit to Liberia aimed at strengthening the Liberian National Credit Union Association (LCUNA).

The delegation included the Chief Executive Officer of the African Confederation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Associations (ACCOSCA), George Ombado, the General Manager of the National Association of Cooperative Credit Unions of Gambia, Baboucarr Jenli and the Project Manager of Spar Kassenstiffung Fur International Cooperation (SBFIC), Oliver Schuster.

During their visit to the country, they toured the four regions of the Liberian National Credit Union Association (LUNA) including Bomi, Grand Gedeh, Nimba and Grand Bassa.

Addressing a news conference at LCUNA head office in Paynesville, Red Light, ACCOSCA Chief Executive Officer, George Ombado, said their first focus is to build the administrative structure of the Liberian National Credit Union Association.

Mr. Ombado said, “Once the association’s administrative structure is in place, the trust once lost will gradually be developed with the Liberian National Credit Union Association.”

He said besides integrity it will also be built in the association and the people will be encouraged to do business with the entity.

The General Manager of the National Association of Cooperative Credit Unions of Gambia, Baboucarr Jenli called on members of the Liberian National Credit Union Association to work together to reawaken the association as it used to be in the 1980s.

Mr. Jenli also called on the association’s leadership to begin making plans to broaden the scope of the Liberian National Credit Union Association (LCUNA) by including other institutions as well as government entities.

“The association can be vibrant if the Liberia National Police and other paramilitary institutions can be a part of the Credit Union Association,” Mr. Jenli disclosed.

Mr. Jenli urged the association to involve various state actors in its activities as it is being done in other countries in Africa, the Gambia, Nigeria, and Kenya.

For his part, the Project Manager of Spar Kassenstiffung Fur International Cooperation (SBFIC), Oliver Schuster, reiterated the organization’s support to the Liberian National Credit Union Association (LCUNA).

Mr. Schuster, for over the past years the SBFIC has been assisting the association and pledged greater collaboration to strengthen the capacity of LCUNA.

They vowed to work with LCUNA to bring it back to its 1980 operations’ status as the Liberian National Credit Union Association (LCUNA) the leading Credit Union Association in the country.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of LCUNA, Yarpkazou Gbozouwoi, thanked the members of the delegation for their visit to Liberia to assess the status of the association and to see the areas where it can provide assistance.