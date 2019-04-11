Parker, Paelay Free of Corruption Charges

Criminal Court ‘C’ has freed former managing director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Matilda Parker and Christina Paelay, the entity’s former comptroller, on corruption charges of awarding a falsified wreck removal contract for US$800,000 to Denmar Martin Flomo of Denmar Enterprises.
Madams Parker and Paelay were freed due to state lawyers’ inability to ensure the appearance of several witnesses, who were to testify against the defendants; thereby leaving the judge with no option, but to drop the multiple corruption charges against them.
The charges included economic sabotage, theft of property and criminal conspiracy.
“We have reached out to our principal witnesses that we intend to use in these proceedings, and having contacted them, because their testimonies are germane and cogent to the proceeds. In the eleventh hour, we noticed that the witnesses were inconspicuously absent in the courtroom, and that every effort made to establish contact with them yielded no fruitful result,” prosecutors explained to Judge Boima Kontoe.
The state lawyers further argued, “we are reminded that these proceedings, which were sent back to this court to start a new trial, should never be delayed by any party as to effect the end of justice.”
Immediately after the prosecution’s application for postponement of the case on grounds that they cannot locate and or identify their witnesses, Judge Boima Kontoe said, “given the history of the case dating far back as the first quarter of 2015, the court views the application to be frivolous.”
Therefore, Kontoe explained about the Supreme Court’s opinion on the matter, which provides that when the Republic causes an individual or person, natural or legal, to appear in a court of law or any tribunal, the Republic should be prepared to proceed with the prosecution of the case against said accused person(s).
He also explained that his second mandate for the case to resume was read on December 28, 2018, and the first assignment for the hearing was issued on March 4, 2019.
”This court finds it difficult to understand the legal and factual basis of prosecution’s application for continuance, because the second mandate from the Supreme Court, dated December 28, 2018, said prosecution should prepare their witnesses to testify on their behalf,” the Judge said.
“I am taken aback because of prosecution’s assertion in its application for continuance that it contacted its witnesses who were absent from court and, therefore, it is requesting this court to grant continuance,” Kontoe said.
“Prosecution in the opinion of this court, has miserably failed to show good cause why this case reminded by the Supreme Court, and the mandate read on December 28, gave such frivolous excuse as prosecution has done in the instance case,” Kontoe said,” He said the indictment against the defendants was hereby dismissed without prejudice to the state.”
Parker and Paelay were suspended in April, 2015 and were subsequently charged with economic sabotage, theft of property and criminal conspiracy. The duo were arrested on July 21 that same year and released on $1 million bond.
They were accused of awarding a falsified wreck removal contract to Denmar Enterprises owned by one Denmar Martin Flomo, valued at $800,000.
Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf suspended Parker following an investigation by the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission (LAAC).
The investigation alleges that Parker awarded contracts without the approval of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission on behalf of the NPA for wreck removal projects at the ports of Monrovia, Buchanan and Greenville. The grand jury’s indictment also alleges that Parker made fraudulent payments to co-defendant Deneah M. Flomo.
The Parker’s case grew in May 2015, when she and Paelay were indicted by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County for “economic sabotage, theft of property and criminal conspiracy.”
The first trial of the case commenced in November, 2015, and subsequently progressed to February, 2016, when prosecution fled to the Supreme Court on a Petition for Certiorari.
The petition was heard and the Supreme Court on October 4, 2017, reminded the case and mandated the court to resume jurisdiction.
That mandate was read on November 16, 2017, under the gavel of then Judge Blamo Dixon, resident Judge of Criminal Court ‘C.’
Later the case again started on September 27, 2018, after the Supreme Court mandate was read, following which the defendants were arraigned and they denied the accusation as contained in the indictment. During that time, the prosecution made a submission requesting that their six witnesses not to be compelled to testify at the second case, and that those testimonies made to form part the new trial records.
That request was resisted by the defense lawyer, Arthur Johnson; however, the court denied the request prompting Cllr. Johnson to appeal the judgment to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court then reversed the court’s decision, but later mandated for prosecution to produce their six witnesses to testify at the new trial, which the government lawyers claimed that they could not locate and identify those witnesses.
Prosecutors got their share. Witnesses got their share. Judge took his share. Case closed.
It’s about time we institute some penalty to this perpetual demonstration incompetence by Liberian government lawyers in the prosecution of cases. Liberia has lost (for frivolous reasons) nearly all the cases it has taken to court over the past 13 years and counting, to the tone of millions of dollars! Much needed money that could have effected so many development objectives throughout the years.
And it seems that record of ineptitude by our lawyers doesn’t mean anything to them. Even Musa Bility, has won the GOL on its own tax evasion allegations in precedent years. Imagine government having no records on a citizen paying his or her taxes, but yet, that citizen wins the case against the government.
Not to mention the Nancy Doe Vs GOL case, wherein the GOL lost that case again. A case involving the widow of an ex-president dethroned for corruption, extra-judicial killings, abuse of power, dictatorship, etc., etc.
To add insult to injury, this time the GOL is supposed to pay about $18Million dollars to Nancy Doe, and simply because of the incompetence of a bunch of drunken, incompetent, useless lawyers we have as our lawyers at the MOJ.
No business entity will tolerate such ineptitude and for so long without consequence. Interestingly and quite contrary to any logical explanation, this is the same bunch of incompetent lawyers that are elevated to higher judicial designations from time to time, as if we don’t know and deserve any better.
But, of course, if the salaries and other perks of these losers were impacted somehow by their court performance/success, the outcome of these case would be different. How such bunch of misfits could even justify the free salaries they get monthly, is dumbfounding. But only in Liberia, as they say.
“…precedent years” above =recent years.
You Hilary Snyder, what the hell does BUSINESS entities have to do with government winning case or not winning case? NOTHING!
You are wrong to believe that the duty of the government lawyers is to operate as a private law firm which primary and or sole advocacy for its client is to win a case even if his or her client is in the wrong or is the violator of the law.
Mr. Snyder, a state or government does not operate in such private law firm manner. Because the priority number one duty of the government or of its lawyers is to seek justice, and not bend to the wind of public opinion even when the accused or the petitioner is innocent or is simply seeking justice for his or her rights or that which he or she is entitled to.
Free at last