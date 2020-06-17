Paramount Chief Accuses Chief Zoe of Bewitching Him

The Paramount Chief of Boe and Quillah Administrative District, Franklin Toweh who is suffering from blindness, has accused the head of Traditional Chiefs and Elders of Nimba, Peter Barlon, of bewitching him.
Chief Toweh, who spoke from an unknown location in the sick bush, said the entire problem started in 2015 when a little girl went missing in the Gbar Chiefdom. According to him, Elder Peter Barloun and one Melvin Gbadia Duo went to the scene and began collecting money and livestock from the citizens of the town where the incident occurred.
Chief Toweh said as the head of the Paramount Chief Council of Nimba, he moved to the town with a team of herbalists, where they were able to locate the body of the little girl after she went missing almost for a month.
He explained that carrying herbalists to find the corpse was seen as a challenge to Elder Barloun and Gbadia Duo because it obstructed the two men from taking money from the people.
Chief Toweh said it was based on this that they bewitched him, making him blind and going from place to place in search of medication.
At first, Chief Toweh said, he tried to remain mute on the issue and appeal to Elder Barloun to withdraw the blindness because, traditionally, it is believed that the same person(s) who bewitched another person can also have the means to withdraw the spell. However, Toweh said he finally came to realize that his appeals were futile.
“I have gone all over Liberia and as far as Nigeria to see T. B. Joshua, but to no avail,” Chief Toweh said.
Chief Toweh is one person who has criticized Chief Zanzan Karwor for holding onto power and has registered his intent of contending the top position of the Traditional Chiefs and Elders Council of Liberia.
Chief Toweh and Elder Barloun have always been at loggerheads over the leadership of the Traditional Council in Nimba, and Toweh has also accused Barloun of siding with Chief Zanzan Karwor in the matter relating to the Chiefs and Traditional Council election that is yet to be held.
However, when contacted via mobile phone, the accused Elder Peter Barloun said Chief Toweh, having lost one of his senses, was speaking out of trauma and frustration.
Elder Barloun said it sounds naive for the Paramount Chief to take so much time to come out with an accusation when he knew the doer of the act.
Melvin Gbadia Duo is currently charged for allegedly raping a girl (not the same as the one who went missing) and he currently in jail in Sanniquellie, awaiting trial. Getting to him was therefore impossible.
Maybe paramount chief Toweh too, “bewitched” Melvin Duo to cause him to rape a “young girl.” If his blindness can be attributed to elder Barlon, then his hand must in the criminal behavior of Melvin Duo. What a backward primitive society still is, in this modern day and age. By this superstition, is paramount chief Toweh telling us all his eyes never bothered him ever before his recent days quarrel with elder Barlon? Or none of the health centers he visited were able to diagnose the cause of his deteriorating eyesight?
Of course, this paramount chief’s accusation is nothing new or strange in Liberia. In Liberia, any ill-fate befalling anyone is the doing of another person, sometimes even including close family members. Parents are accused of sacrificing their children for jobs or wealth; co-workers suspecting or accusing others for any number of issues on the job; even students will accuse their best friends as causes for their poor performance on a test or failing in school; sports teams blaming other teams for “tying” their feet/hands in a competition (kpangba); blaming some poor old man or lady for “eating” others’ children in towns and villages and sometimes simply because that innocent person has some deformity or cognitive deficit that makes them “queer” in the eyes of the others in that setting; and lastly but obviously not the least of these senseless accusations is the non-natural cause of any death in Liberia, and perhaps throughout Africa.
Someone must always be responsible for the death of another in Liberia. Don’t let the death be from food poison, a common phenomenon even in the west and due to multiple factors including unsanitary preparation of the food; the low temperature at which the food was eaten which is a given under most circumstances in Liberia, which can contribute to food spoilage, etc., etc.
Did I mention alcohol poison? Well, it seems nobody in Liberia knows incidentally that alcohol too, can be fatal with several factors responsible including the age of the concoction (drink), or the contents, the amount imbibed in a short period of time, the physiology of the drinker (health?), the mixture of the drink with certain medications or food, other drinks, etc. And by the way and as a disclaimer here, this is just a casual musing, nothing authoritative or the like.
This is why autopsy becomes necessary in most if not all suspicious death cases, in order to clarify or lay to rest once and for all, all the unnecessary accusations which often ruin the reputation of innocent citizens in most of those instances. Paramount Chief Toweh got me ranting here, you may say. Blame it all on him in spite of the opportunity as a teachable moment.
