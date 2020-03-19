OXFAM-Liberia Wants More Women Empowerment

-Says gender inequality is another virus

Shah Liton, OXFAM Liberia Country Director, says gender inequality is equally a virus that needs to be fought along with the Coronavirus as this social menace is spread worldwide as the disease does.

“We should not take lightly the empowerment of women because the development of a country cannot be complete without addressing issues that affect the lives of both women and girls,” Liton said.

Speaking recently at the climax of International Women’s Day commemoration in Monrovia, Liton said gender inequality around the world has now turned out to be a ‘social coronavirus’ that has been going from generation to generation.

Lition said if nothing is done, he foresees having a terrible trickle-down effect on the future generations.

“Women not having an equal share in the day-to-day political affairs of any country is a political coronavirus; women not having economical share also is an economic coronavirus that needs to urgently be tackled by a nation,” he noted.

According to Lition, the number of people that have died from domestic violence around the world is more than the deaths that have been caused by the coronavirus.

She at the same time used the occasion to urge world leaders to do everything they can to empower women for the transformation of their respective countries.

Loretta A. Pope Kai, Chairperson elect of National Civil Society Council of Liberia (NCSCL), urged women to do a lot by having more consultation with their female counterparts for the support that will bring women to the table with men.

She said the percentage of women representation in the Liberian Legislature has fallen to 3% to date; something she described as “discouraging.” She said there is a need for an electoral law on the portion that has to do with “Endeavor to ensure.”

She said the phrase “Endeavor to ensure” needs to be amended or removed in order to include more enforcement for the 30% women participation or representation in the governance system of the country.