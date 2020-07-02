Oxfam in Liberia Donates to Zwedru Health Team

Oxfam Liberia, a UK-based non-governmental organization intervening in humanitarian activities in Liberia, has donated several assorted items to the Zwedru County Health team. Oxfam, from the initial stage of the Coronavirus, was the first non-governmental organization to provide hundreds of hand-washing buckets and detergent to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) while it (NPHIL) was still negotiating with the government for US$3 million for the defense strategy against the disease.

The materials donated recently in Zwedru included 200 face shields, 360 breathing masks, 12 thermometers with 20 packs of batteries, 10 medical aprons, 12 mattresses, 50 hand-washing buckets, and a box of surgical gloves.

Other donated items included 44 pieces of Hand sanitizers, 24 pieces of Rexoguard disinfectant, 5 cartons of powder detergent (soap), 72 gallons of Clorox, 48 rolls of paper towels, 12 dozen rolls of Tissue/Toilet paper, 96 pieces of hand-washing liquid soap, 50 pairs of safety boots/rain boots and 48 PPE Suits.

Zwannah Kimber, Oxfam Education Officer, said the donation was based on a request from the county health team to partners, adding that the organization initially responded but the items were not enough.

He said despite many efforts in reducing the spread of the virus, there is a need for more support to enable all citizens to abide by health protocols.

According to him, the mattresses were not included but Oxfam saw the need because surveillance officers were stranded.

County Health Officer of Grand Gedeh, Dr. Augustine Fannieh, receiving the donations, said they were timely, foremost, and essential materials in ensuring and enforcing safety for citizens in reducing the risk of COVID-19. He said the materials will be used for the 15 border crossing points and health offices.

Dr. Fannieh said the though state regulations have been relaxed, there is still a need to abide by health protocols because of the increase in cases of the virus.

He assured Oxfam that materials would be used for the intended purpose and would contribute immensely to enforcing the curbing of the virus in the county. Currently, Zwedru has no COVID-19 cases according to the National Public Health Institute report.