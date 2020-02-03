Over 7,000 in Grand Kru County to Benefit from First-ever Cellular Tower Installation

By Tina S. Menpaine

More than 7,000 in Inhabitants from Parluken District #2 in Grand Kru County are expected to benefit from the installation of cellular towers by K-NET through the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA).

Parluken District, a gold mining community, has only one clinic and has never benefited from telephone services. The lack of cellular communication in that rural part of Liberia. The good news is, this connectivity wilderness in Parluken District is on the verge of becoming a thing of the past because the district is expected to benefit from an installation of cellular towers by K-NET through the LTA.

This means residents can now hope that they will begin talking with their family members, friends and loved ones in and out of the county very soon.

K-Net is an internet service and wide area network service provider and has been operating in Ghana for past 12years, with visible achievement in the IT industry. It is a unique ICT Service which is leading the way for rural and remote first nations into the ever-growing world of information communication technologies.

Based out of Sioux Lookout Ontario, Canada, K-Net materializes a wide range of capacity building services visualized by First Nations, such as cellular service, broadband connectivity and online applications.

LTA spokesperson Jarsea Burphy told Daily observer via phone interview that they were on their way to last week to Parluken, Grand Kru County for the first of several visits, where the first transmitter tower will be built to serve inhabitants who have never had connectivity before.

“This is a huge economic boost to the lives of the inhabitants in the region” she added. According to her, the process to erect the transmitter will take about 30 days.

Also, Madam Burphy said the installation of cellular towers in the counties is in accordance with the report launched by the World Bank on universal access. Connecting 100 million people in rural and remote areas that live out of reach of traditional cellular mobile networks will require strong private sector involvement, innovative business models, and alternative technologies, such as satellite and Wi-Fi-based technical solutions.

While the number of broadband connections in Africa crossed the 400 million mark in 2018 (nearly twenty times 2010 levels), the regional average broadband penetration —including 3G and 4G connections— is only 25% in 2018. Mobile broadband coverage in Africa is still at 70% of the population.

Even in North Africa, there is ample room for growth, where 4G networks cover only about 60% of the population. Additional challenges, such as the lack of access to reliable and affordable electricity, make accelerating Africa’s digital transformation journey even more difficult.

The completion of the final installation in Parluken will lift the band of inaccessible communication services in various counties and make communication easy in remote counties.