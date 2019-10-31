Outgoing ALJA Prexy Extolled as Exemplary Leader’

-ALJA describes outgoing president, bestows honor upon him

The National Leadership of the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA), has described the Association’s outgoing National President, Moses D. Sandy, as an exemplary leader, who worked tireless over the years in fostering the spirit of camaraderie among members of the Association and visiting international Liberian journalists from Liberia, Europe, and Asia.

Beginning January 2015 to October 2019, Mr. Sandy served ALJA in two capacities; Chairman of the ALJA Resuscitation Committee and two terms as National President. He was initially elected in October 2015 as National President; and re-elected in October 2017.

An ALJA press release issued on October 22, 2019, quoted ALJA’s newly inaugurated National President, Joe Mason, as saying President-emeritus Sandy was instrumental in the rejuvenation efforts of the Association after 10 years of dormancy, which occurred as a result of internal strife in the organization.

Mr. Mason spoke recently when he on behalf of the Association’s National Administration presented a wooden plaque award to former President Sandy for dedicated, sacrificial and exemplary leadership rendered the Association and the diaspora Liberian media community in recent years.

Mr. Sandy was one of several ALJA members and affiliates that the ALJA National Administration honored at the Association’s recent Annual Benefit Banquet held in Mounds View, Minnesota. The Banquet formed part of activities that marked ALJA’s 5th post conflict annual national convention, which was held from October 3rd through the 6th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ALJA is 21 years old. The Association was founded in 1998 in Washington, DC by a group of former US based Liberian journalists. It crumbled in 2004 due to internal conflict amongst its members. ALJA is a conglomeration of current and retired Liberian journalists residing in the Americas. It is a 501c (3) non-profit organization; and it is committed to fostering companionship amongst its members and their American counterparts.

Also, ALJA is dedicated to advancing press freedom through media capacity building and the fostering of good governance in Liberia through media advocacy. The Association is headquartered in the US. During Mr. Sandy’s reign, National President Mason recalled “He provided steady and consistent leadership, which witnessed the growth of the organization’s membership to more than one hundred journalists with residences in various states across the United States”.

Under Sandy, ALJA secured a 501c(3) non-profit status; established a website (www.aljaonline.com); enhanced the financial status of the Association from zero dollars to an appreciable level; reactivated two of the Association’s three chapters(Midwest and East Coast); established and maintained cordial ties with the Press Union of Liberia(PUL), and gave moral and monetary support to projects initiated by the PUL; and created avenues for the regular participation of Liberian journalists from Liberia, Europe and Asia in ALJA’s annual conventions held from 2015 to 2019

Then President said, 42 Liberian journalists from Liberia, Europe and Asia attended and participated in ALJA’s annual national conventions. He lauded the outgoing ALJA National Boss for transforming the Association into an organization of prominence and respectability; and securing its status as one of if, not the preeminent voice amongst Liberian organizations in the Diaspora.

Mr. Mason said “Mr. Sandy ensured that ALJA remains a significant and consistent voice in promoting the rule of law, freedom of the press, good governance and civil liberties in Liberia”. Meanwhile, the ALJA National Administration has paid homage to several members of the Association and affiliates for dedicated, sacrificial and outstanding services rendered the Association over the years. Those honored recently at the ALJA 2019 Annual National Banquet held in Mounds View, Minnesota were ALJA’s current National President, Joe Mason.

ALJA outgoing National President, Moses D. Sandy, on behalf of the Association’s National Administration and family, presented to Mr. Mason a wooden plaque for dedicated, sacrificial and outstanding services rendered the Association since 2014 to 2019.

Former President Sandy congratulated Mr. Mason for his election as ALJA National President; and commended him for the outstanding services he continues to render the Association. The ALJA outgoing National Boss also, presented certificates of appreciation to ALJA members, Menekeh Pshorr Giddings, Dr. Alexander Redd and Mr. Patrick Kugmeh (former Press Secretary to the late President Samuel K. Doe) for dedicated and sacrificial services rendered ALJA over the years.

Other honorees and recipients of certificates of appreciation for dedicated and services rendered ALJA since its resuscitation were, Mrs. Marion Tete Nimene-Sandy, Mrs. Waylee Bryant, Mrs. Florence Seton, and journalist Issa Mansaray of the online news media outlet simply referred to as the African Paper.