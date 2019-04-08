“Our Strategic Plan ‘2019-2023’ Is to Promote PAPD”

— Says Deputy Finance Minister McGill

Deputy Finance and Development Planning Minister for Administration, Rebecca McGill, says the ministry’s 2019-2023 Strategic Plan, when formulated, will promote the successful implementation of government’s Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Mrs. McGill, who spoke at the end of the retreat held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, thanked participants for their deliberations and added that the three-day brainstorming and strategic interactions was part of continuous effort leading to the formulation of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning Five Year Strategic Plan.

“I want to thank you in a very special way for your participation in these three-day brain-storming and strategic interactions in a continuous effort leading to the formulation of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning Five Year Strategic Plan,” she noted.

Mrs. McGill expressed optimism of the plan, stating “In formulating a plan such as this, we as a government institution in charge of national finance and development, had to focus on priorities that are going to transform the ministry in particular, taking it from where it is today to another level wherein it will become more efficient and serviceable to the public.”

According to her, the plan also took into consideration strategies that are gear towards promoting Pillar II (two) and IV (four) of our national Agenda, the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

McGill challenged participants to embrace the formulation of the strategic plan as a national call to duty, because the formulation requires critical minds, individuals who can think outside of the box and are results oriented, selfless as the participants.

“I want us to see this as a national call to duty, and to be successful in achieving this; critical minds, individuals who can think outside of the box and who are results oriented and selfless as you are, are needed on board. We can determine what the result of your work here is going to be even as we come to the close of this three-day Retreat,” McGill said.

She said that being a participant gave her a clear understanding of how much work and effort was put into this and the level of our achievement.

The purpose of our being here in Buchanan was definitely achieved! However, she acknowledged the work of the Lead Consultant as the ministry go towards the validation period, and until the entire process is finalized in June 2019.

She also expressed gratitude on behalf of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Mr. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. who is the chief sponsor of this Strategic Planning Process, and all other ministers, to the UNDP for their financial support, through the C4DE Project, including Consultant, Melvin Crawford, together with the IPCU staff who coordinated the Retreat and all MFDP staff for their presentations and inputs into this process.