‘Orange to Build Synthetic Stadium in Bomi’

Following Bomi County’s capturing in the national county sports meet trophy from Montserrado County who, in 2018 won it, Orange Liberia has promised to erect an artificial carpeted football pitch in county.

In his speech delivered at Bomi County sports pitch on behalf of President George Manneh Weah who could not be a part of a celebration ceremony in the county over the weekend, Youth and Sports minister, Zeogar D. Wilson, made the disclosure that the telecommunications company has agreed to build the stadium as a tribute to the county’s team success.

“Orange Liberia could not make it to this great event today but they have asked me to let the people of Bomi know that the County’s playing pitch will be constructed in a new and better way. The synthetic (artificial) field will be constructed in the not too distant future,” Wilson said as the audience applauded in appreciation.

He appealed that the unity seen demonstrated in Bomi on Saturday, January 19, among the residents, and in particular members of the county Legislative Caucus should not fade in thin air.

“We are grateful to God that through the county meet the Caucus is now working together. We say a very big hank u to them and appreciate the fact that sports can be used to unify people and nations.

“Bomi is today a classical example of what sports can do. Through the county meet both the past and present legislators are united today. Please sustain the unity and serve your people well,” Wilson cautioned.

In reference to the book of Mark 10:9 in the Holy Bible, concerning unity, he noted that in marriage, the scripture strongly advises that “What God has put together, let no man put asunder.”

He said it is a blessing and a great opportunity for Bomi to have become the first county under the leadership of President Weah to win the national county sports meet male soccer trophy and cash prize from the government’s development partner, the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI).

Bomi on Thursday January 17 received the sum of L$500,000 from LBDI for winning the biggest trophy of the sports meet in Monrovia.

In his remarks made on behalf of Bomi Legislative Caucus, Senator Morris Saytumah said they were proud as a team to have worked together in the interest of their county and pray that the unity now enjoyed by all remains, despite the differences in politics.

I have received the permission from my colleagues to let you know that this program to is named and styled ‘unity for development.’

I am confident that we will Work hard to sustain the unity among us the legislators first and then every other resident of Bomi. This will help us to do great things.

In a separate remark, Senator Sando D. Johnson said his heart was full of joy for the success of the county. He expressed his wish and determination to see the unity that was exhibited during the sporting festivities continue onward among the people of Bomi, particularly they who represent the rest of the people of the county at the level of the National Legislature.

“I think the county meet brought everybody together. It was intended to unify us and I must admit that there is a need to thank God for this gain,” Johnson said.

He added: You are here seeing the unity here in Bomi today. We are celebrating with our people and nothing less than unity, peace and reconciliation we have at our disposal now.”

He said the county could not have succeed if the issues about sports were no depoliticized.

“Now that we are united, it is time we think about how to get our roads in good condition, focus on providing the avenues for our people to have better healthcare and ensure our children in the county receive quality education and empowerment,” he said.

Johnson said they (Caucus and past Lawmakers) contributed their little but significant amount of money in order to keep the teams together while they were in the competitions at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports complex in Paynesville.

He noted that they are politicians and will remain politicians, despite the unity.

“No matter what, there have to be opponents and the political ground is for all of us. It is up to our people to decide on who [should] lead them at a given time,” he said, adding that the 2020 Senatorial elections will be a litmus test for all politicians seeking to get him out.

He said the ballot box will tell who is fit to drive the people of Bomi after next year’s Senatorial election.

Johnson thanked the media for the outstanding and excellent job done as the county sports meet went on. He said the media preached messages of unity, peace and reconciliation.

Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, who was part of the success story, said he had nothing much to say but to tell the people of Bomi thank you for working along with him and his fellow Legislators.