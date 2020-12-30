Orange Talents Season 2, Held Virtually, Ends Successfully

The finale of the second edition of Orange Talents, held in Monrovia has produced several incredibly talented winners in three categories. The second phase of auditions and the grand finale were all held virtually amidst COVID-19 restrictions. This was the first time that a talent hunt of this scale had been held virtually in Liberia and marks a digital revolution for Liberia.

In February this year, Orange Liberia formally announced that it would be hosting the second edition of Orange Talents. The decision to continue the event was because of the success of the first edition, which was followed by thousands of Liberians at home and abroad. Unfortunately, auditions for the second edition were postponed due to the national health emergency on Covid-19 in March 2020.

In early December, as Liberia’s COVID-19 numbers stabilized and public events started to take place, Orange Liberia announced that it would resume the audition but stated that all events would be hosted virtually. Partnering hosts Lyee Bility and Courage James Sackie welcomed the hosting of the event virtually. Mr. Bility said: “prior to the Covid outbreak, we had already done several auditions and there were many young people who had their hopes set on participating in the competition. They were all worried when it got cancelled because of COVID-19. The decision by Orange to continue the event brought relief and joy to not only the participants but also to their families, friends, and fans.”

Even with the postponement, the event brought together participants representing the 15 counties, who demonstrated amazing talents and skills. Season two had three categories: music, fashion and comedy. Romeo Zeogar (comedy), Roberto Nelson (music), and Priges Togba (fashion) walked away with the first prize category title and a purse of one thousand United States dollars each. In addition, Romeo received a recording deal while all three winners from the fashion will get the once in a lifetime opportunity to work with Courage Fashion House.

The second and third prize winners all received cash prizes of five hundred United States dollars. Second prize winners were: Sumo Yarkpah for comedy, Timothy Maxsay for music, and Cecelia Weah for Fashion. The third-place titles were snagged by Emmanuel B. Behan for comedy, Joyce Manuel for Music and Dauoda Kromah for fashion. Although Orange has not yet announced the third installment of the show, sources say fans are already waiting in high anticipation.