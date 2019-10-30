Orange Provides US$40K to Sponsor National County Sports Meet

Similar to the previous edition, the 2019/2020 National County Sports Meets (NCSM) promises to be another remarkable one. This is based on Orange Liberia’s continuous commitment to support the country’s biggest sporting event.

With less than 50 days to the kickoff of this year’s edition of the tournament, Orange and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, organizers of the event, on Monday, October 28, signed a partnership agreement that will see the telecommunication company provide US$40,000 as sponsors of the tournament.

Orange Liberia Chief Executive Officer, Mamadou Coulibaly, who addressed the media during the official launch of the 2019/2020 NCSM. said the company remains committed to its support not only to football, but to sports in Liberia.

Coulibaly said Orange believes that sports is not only a medium to bring to spotlight good athletes, but good people that will serve as agents of positive change in the country, therefore, his company will continue to invest in sports.

“Orange is heavily investing and will continue to invest in sports in Liberia. For us, sports is not only to make a good athlete, but to also make good people,” Mr. Coulibaly said.

He also commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports for properly organizing the previous editions of the NCSM, adding, “it was historic and well organized.”

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister D. Zoegar Wilson, has praised the telecommunication company for the partnership, and the level of cooperation between the two institutions.

Wilson said it was due to the level of cooperation that the ministry deemed it necessary to engage the telecommunication company for sponsorship of this year’s edition of the tournament.

He also said that Orange has provided US$5,000 as part of its support towards the ongoing rehabilitation work of the basketball gymnasium in Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, while the government is expected to provide a sum of L$300,000 for the tournament.

This year’s tournament will commence on Sunday, December 14 at the Doris Williams Sports pitch in Buchanna, Grand Bassa County.