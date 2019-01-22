ORANGE Opens New Downtown Store; 24/7 ORANGE Bank

In furtherance of its mission to provide an unparalleled customer experience, the Management of Orange Liberia has formally opened a new store located at Carey Street in downtown Monrovia. The opening took place at a ceremony held on the premises of the facility on Thursday, January 17, 2019. The new store features extended store hours for purchases of telecommunications products and an Orange Money Bank providing Orange Money services with 24 hours of operations.

Mrs. Uomah Witherspoon, Stores and Points of Sale Manager for Orange Liberia, said that store had been created to provide ease and convenience for Orange Liberia’s customers. She noted that the store would have three agents during the day and two at night.

The store, which would cater to the needs of customers needing to purchase phones, scratch cards, e-recharge, SIM card retrieval, and other communications related services would be opened from Monday to Saturday all day. The Orange Money Bank, which would provide financial services like deposit and withdrawal via Orange Money would be opened 24 hours a day and 7 days a week with tight security.

Franchise partner George N. Moussa Nehme, said that the development of the new store had been in the pipeline for some time but that he was grateful that it was now coming to fruition. Said Mr. Nehme: “I am honored and proud to be involved in the opening of this new Orange store. This marks a new and important moment in the history of Liberia.”

He went on to explain the innovative nature of the facility and noted: today, history is in the making because even commercial banks are not opened at night in Liberia. But from today, Orange Money Bank will be opened day and night to provide services to our people.”

Visiting guest, Stephane Varret, Deputy CEO of Orange Ivory Coast, who spoke on behalf of Orange Group and Orange-Liberia Board of Directors, thanked all parties involved and noted that Orange had already invested 70 million of United States Dollars and would continue to invest heavily in Liberia to ensure that the company would always remain on top as a leader in the Liberian telecommunications and mobile money sector.

Following the speeches, Mrs. Benedicte David, Orange West, and Central Africa Group Vice President, together with Mamadou Coulibaly, CEO of Orange Liberia and the representatives of the City of Monrovia, cut the ribbon to formally open the store, which has now begun serving customers.