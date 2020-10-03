Orange Liberia Announces Roll-out of Surcharge

Following the order 0016-02-25-19 by the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA), which was intended to establish price floors for on-net voice and data services, which includes a regulatory fee on telecommunications goods and services and a regulatory surcharge for on-net voice and mobile data services, Orange Liberia has announced that, effective Monday, October 5, 2020, all offers shall be amended gradually, going forward.

The announcement, signed by the management of Orange Liberia Inc, said: “Orange Liberia informs all its customers that it will place an “additional cost” (surcharge) in the amounts of US$0.008 for each minute of on-net voice call and US$0.00065 for each megabyte of data in compliance with LTA Order: 0016-02-25-19 issued by the Liberia Telecommunications Authority on February 25, 2019.”

The move by Orange Liberia comes after a court battle, in which Oranga Liberia challenged the LTA’s authority to set price floor, which threatened the viability of the company’s famous US$1 for three days unlimited calls promotion.

The case lasted for over a year and ended up at the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the LTA.