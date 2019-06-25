Orange-Liberia, Making Liberians Feel Part of 2019 AFCON

The 32nd edition of Africa’s biggest football showpiece, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), sponsored by Orange, has kicked off in four cities, including Cairo, Alexandria, Suez, and Ismailia, Egypt, with 24 African Nations competing for one title.

The Liberia national team may not be a part of the competition, but Telecommunication operator Orange-Liberia is making sure Liberians feel a part of the competition.

To celebrate AFCON and make Liberians feel a part, Orange lived up to its commitment by sending 10 customers to Egypt for the Competition.

The customers, according to Orange, will have a full-paid trip to Cairo to attend one of the semifinals on July 14.

The 10 customers won their trip to the 2019 AFCON through the Predict and Win game during the 2018/2019 National County Sports Meet that was also sponsored by Orange.

It can be recalled that Orange on November 4, 2018, became the prime sponsor of Liberia’s biggest sporting festival and promised to make it an extraordinary one — which it was.

Besides sending the 10 customers to the AFCON in Egypt, Orange has also launched a data promo called the “Football Data Pack.”

During the prediction period, subscribers of the promo with the correct prediction will win an extra 1GB. The extra 1GB will be given at the end of the three days, resulting to 2GB valid for four days in total.

To add more taste to the campaign, Orange will be awarding the customer with the highest correct predictions during the AFCON tournament with a 4G smartphone.

Since the start of the campaign, Orange has introduced lots of activations in shops, with selected video partners and with Orange trucks, giving out goodies to win via several games including football table competition, wheel of fortune and mini goal penalties among others.

Orange is the only authorized sponsor of AFCON with Total in Liberia.