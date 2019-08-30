Orange-Liberia, LEAD Football Academy Announce ‘New’ Partnership

The management of Orange-Liberia and the LEAD-Monrovia Football Academy (MFA) have announced a new partnership that will allow Orange-Liberia’s customers to make donations through mobile money for the construction of the facilities of the academy, a release has said.

The announcement, according to the release, was made at a press conference held at the Orange Headquarters on Capital Bypass, in Monrovia.

The entity’s media relations manager, Noosevett Weah, announced that the partnership was part of Orange-Liberia’s long-standing commitment to supporting youth and football in the country.

Ms. Weah said that the company had supported an annual football talent search with the academy for two consecutive years, and was committed to doing so into the immediate future, because LEAD-MFA continues to play an important role in the development of the next generation of football stars.

The Co-Founder of LEAD-MFA, Will Smith, expressed gratitude to Orange-Liberia for its support to the projects.

“We are very excited to be in partnership with Orange-Liberia to build the capacity of our youth and future leaders,” Mr. Smith said.

He said that the LEAD-MFA is set up to provide both high quality education and football.

Smith added, “In addition to providing high quality education with professional football, we also provide great nutrition, our kids are insured and we have medics on site as well as life skills training programs. We are working to produce the future leaders by using football as a hook.”

Since its establishment, LEAD-MFA has been renting facilities for its school and football training, but Mr. Smith announced that the organization has now purchased ten acres of land to build a facility of its own in Careysburg.

He said that the land has already been purchased and a foundation had been started. Smith said that the new partnership with Orange-Liberia would help Orange customers to donate to help finish the construction of the new school building, which he said would cost US$250,000.

“Even if every Liberian donated a few dollars to this project, we will meet our goal,” Mr. Smith said.

The head of Orange Money, Zaza Mulbah, said that donations could be made directly to LEAD-MFA via Orange Money, and that any donations made would be rewarded with the equivalent airtime the following day.

“If you donate US$10 to the MFA, we will give you US$10 worth of airtime to use for 24 hours,” Mulbah said.

He explained that Orange Money customers could donate in USD by dialing the code: *144*729*1# followed by the merchant code 105570, followed by the amount donated and their secret PIN. Customers wanting to donate in Liberian dollars can do so by dialing *144*729*2#, entering the merchant code 104437 followed by the amount donated and their secret PIN.

LEAD-MFA was established in 2015. It provides Liberia’s talented youth with academic classes, football training, and life skills lessons to improve academic performance, break down gender barriers and prepare students to lead positive change in Liberia.

The school has 60 boys and 45 girls, ages 8-16, in grades 3-8.