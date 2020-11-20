Orange Liberia Announces New, Affordable Home Internet Service

In furtherance of its commitment to provide affordable and quality telecommunications in Liberia, the Management of Orange Liberia has launched a new product called the “Home Internet Service.” The service is immediately available to customers and packages range from US$9 to US$59.

Mr. Isaac Muthama, Chief Sales Officer for Orange Liberia, told a gathering of journalists at the company’s Capital Bypass office on Wednesday that the new service would provide dependable and affordable internet service for the entire family. He explained that a family utilizing the new Home Internet Service could save considerably more money than if they use their mobile data for browsing. “We are offering a wide range of services to match any budget,” said Mr. Muthama “there are packages from as low as $9 which gives the customer 10 GB of internet at a rapid speed of 3Mbps, to larger packages like our $29 packages which gives a customer 50GB of internet. Finally, for customers who consume a lot of data on downloading or streaming movies can go for our ultimate package for $59 which gives the customer 125GB of data at a mind-blowing ultra-rapid speed of 5mbps.”

Reiterating Mr. Muthama’s statement, Mr. Julien Paquier Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Orange Liberia stressed that the new service was part of the company’s way of easing the financial burden of families. “We designed this product with families in mind. On the one hand, many families know that access to internet is important for the growth and development of their children through online learning and there are more families who rely on the internet for entertainment. This Home Internet service provides a solution for the entire family and provide a full rollover (allowance and validity) between bundles of the same speed” said Mr. Paquier.

He explained that the first 100 customers would only have to pay $99 for the router which is regularly sold for $109. The device is currently on sale at the following Orange Liberia stores and Total POS: Head office on the Bye-pass, 13th Street Store, Redlight Store, Waterside POS, Rehab POS and Royal hotel in Montserrado County. The service is currently available to certain locations in and around Central Monrovia but Orange says it plans to rapidly increase coverage areas.