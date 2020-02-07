Orange Liberia Announces 2nd Season of Talent Hunt

Orange Liberia’s 2019 Orange Talent hunt was a surprising hit in Liberia. Although the telecommunications giant is known for sponsoring some of the most attractive events, the resounding success of its 2019 Orange Talent competition went beyond the wildest expectations of fans and critics alike. At the 2019 Orange Music Talent Finale at the Paynesville Town Hall, Orange Liberia’s Chief Marketing Officer Noel Chateau announced that the event had been such a resounding success that CEO Mamadou Coulibaly had immediately agreed to fund a Season two.

The second season of the Orange Talent was launched at the Orange Liberia headquarters on Capital Bypass on Friday, January 31stand brought together a wide range of attendees including the organizers (Bilikon Entertainment and Courage Fashion House), celebrity judges (CJay and O’Neal Roberts), as well as several previous year’s winners and their supporters.

Mr. Noel Chateau, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Orange Liberia said the Orange Talent was being held as part of the company’s ongoing effort to empower young Liberians by discovering new talents and giving them the support and exposure needed to reach the next level. “We were all very impressed and blown away by the level of talents we saw coming out of last year’s edition. We knew there were great talents in Liberia but to see the overwhelming response from the public and the quality of the participants was impressive.” Mr. Chateau went on to state that the 2020 edition of Orange Talents would include a comedy section and that as last year, the winner of each category would receive US$1,000 and the second and third place winners would receive each US$500. In addition, the Orange music talent winner would have a record deal, the Orange comedy winner would have a contract deal with Orange and the Orange fashion winner would have the possibility to sell its creations at Courage Fashion shop.

Courage Fashion House was the entity, which organized the 2019 Orange Fashion Talents and will be spearheading the 2020 version. Its CEO Mrs. Courage Sackie praised Orange Liberia for extending the project to a second year “we are energetic and passionate about the launch of the second season of Orange fashion, said Mrs.Sackie; “we are thankful for the numerous support Orange is giving to Liberians and to the fashion industry, you will always be our best and number one GSM company.” She announced that auditions for the fashion portion would be held in Buchanan on February 8th, Kakata on February 10th, Gbarnga on February 13th and Tubmanburg on February 16th. A grand audition would subsequently be held in Monrovia on the 20th and 21st of February. Qualified participants would therefore go through a competition leading to selecting five finalists who would attend the grand finale in a fashion show.

CEO Lyee Bility of Bilikon Entertainment, which is organizing both the music and comedy categories of the Orange talents also expressed his gratitude to Orange Liberia for its support and for supporting the development of Liberia’s music industry. He envisioned that Season two of the event would be even larger than the previous year stating that in the past year there were times when auditions were held until 5 AM because of the large number of applicants and he expected that the numbers would double in 2020 because of the popularity of the show and the inclusion of a comedy category. He outlined that the music and comedy auditions would be held in the same venues and dates as the music events. For 2020, auditions for the music and comedy show would be held on March 6th and 7th in Kakata, March 13th and 14th in Ganta, and March 20th and 21st in Buchanan. Mr. Bility announced that because of the population size of Monrovia, multiple auditions would be held: including in Paynesville on April 3rd and 4th, Somalia Drive on April 17 and 18th, Bushroad Island on May 2nd and at the YMCA on Crown Hill on May 15th and 16th.

Mr. Chateau explained that participation in the event was free and that interested individuals could apply either online at http://www.orange.com.lr/OrangeTalents or texting Orange by WhatsApp on 0777000111 or calling the Orange hotline by dialing 111 and informing the representative that they wanted to have and application filled to participate in the 2020 Orange Talents.