Orange/LFA First Division League Resume

The Orange-sponsored Liberia Football Association (LFA) first division national league resumed on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, with some intriguing fixtures, release has said.

According to the release, defending champions Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) will travel to the North Star sports pitch in Mount Barclay, Montserrado County to take on Nimba United FC at 4:00 p.m.

Second-placed BYC drew the first leg 1-1 at the Blue Field on March 6, when former Arsenal and Liberia striker, Christopher Wreh was in charge of Nimba United FC, who are in the fifth position.

Sixth-placed Small Town FC will travel to Ganta, Nimba County to take on eighth-placed Nimba FC, who have neither lost at home nor won away at 4:00 p.m.

Small Town won the first leg 3-1 in Kakata, Margibi County on March 6.

In Kakata, second from bottom Keitrace will meet fourth-placed Watanga FC at 2:00 p.m., while third from bottom Jubilee FC will battle NPA Anchors, who are a step above the drop zone at 4:00 p.m.

Watanga beat Keitrace 1-0 in the first leg, while Jubilee drew 3-3 with NPA in Kakata on March 6 respectively.

At the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), rock-bottom FC Fassell, with a win from 13 games, will face Monrovia Club Breweries, who won the first leg 4-0 at the ATS on March 6 at 2:00 p.m., while league leaders sensational LPRC Oilers will battle LISCR FC at 4:00 p.m.

This match, according to the release, is set to have a bearing on the table, and could shift things for the rest of the season.

Oilers are still unbeaten in the first division along with Blanco in the female division.

Their goalie, Prince Wlame, who has kept 10 clean sheets, and eight in succession, will face LISCR striker Christopher Jackson, who leads the scoring chart with 13 goals.

The Oil Boys won the first leg 1-0 at the ATS on March 6.

ATS

Fassell VS Breweries @2:00 p.m.

Oilers VS LISCR @4:00 p.m.

Kakata

Keitrace VS Watanga @2:00 p.m.

Jubilee VS NPA Anchors @4:00 p.m.

North Star

Nimba United VS BYC @4:00 p.m.

Ganta

Nimba VS Small Town @4:00 p.m.

Senior Pros close Phase one with big win in female league