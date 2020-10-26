Orange, LFA Extend Sponsorship Deal

Orange and the Liberia Football Association (LFA) have agreed on an extension of the current sponsorship deal for the next three years with an extension clause.

Orange is Liberia’s leading sponsor of large-scale sporting events and has been supporting the LFA since 2013. According to the terms of the extended deal, Orange has increased the sponsorship amount from US$195,000 to US$200,000.

The fund will be provided in two phases, with the first amount of US$100,000 provided before the start of the league, while the balance will be provided before the start of the league’s second phase.

Additionally, Orange will also provide L$2.5 million as support to the annual LFA Awards. Orange will also provide US$520 monthly credit to the mobile numbers of LFA employees and US$100 monthly credit to each executive committee member’s mobile number.

There will be free internet and wifi connectivity for the secretariat of the LFA (10 megabytes bandwidth), US$80,000 towards the national team and US$15,000 to cover the printing of national team tickets. The package, according to the Football Association also includes marketing and branding activities to be done by Orange like fans identifying themselves from random photos taken at games and posted on the Orange Facebook page.

Despite the devastating impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the nullification of the LFA 2019/20, the telecommunications company still provided the remaining amount of the US$97,500 to the Association.

“Orange, as partners to the government, remains committed to providing quality services and products as well as giving back to our customers and to the people of Liberia in many different ways,” Orange-Liberia’s acting chief executive officer Diakalia Berte said.

LFA President Mustapha Raji thanked Orange Liberia for its continuous support to football development in Liberia and pleaded with the government of Liberia to give a tax break to the telecommunications company as it continues to invest in sports in the country.

“I believe this will encourage them to provide more funding to our football development programs. I want to appreciate Orange CEO, Mamadou Coulibaly, who showed love for Liberians and football by increasing the deal from US$195,000 to US$200,000.” Raji said.