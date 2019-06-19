Orange Launches Writing Competition for Sports Writers

As part of its continuous support to sports in Liberia, Telecommunication company Orange-Liberia has launched a writing competition for sports journalists.

The competition is the company’s own way of offering sports writers, and also seeks to spotlight their tremendous contributions to sports in Liberia and Africa.

According to the criteria, sports writers wishing to form part of the competition, must write and publish at least six articles from June 12 to July 28, 2019 in a reputable daily. Participants must be a member of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), and the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL).

The 1st place winner of the competition will bag home US$500, while 2nd and 3rd place winners will walk away with US$300 and US$200 respectively.

According to Orange-Liberia, the jury of the competition is made of its communication team, genius and its media partners.

Orange is the prime sponsor of football in Liberia, which covers the national football team, the Liberia Football Association leagues, the National County Sports Meet, which is the country’s biggest sporting festival, and the Monrovia Football Academy, the first academy to combine quality education and professional football training in the country.

The writing competition comes few days to the kickoff of Africa’s biggest football competition, the Africa Cup of Nations-which Orange is and has been a major sponsor since 2004.