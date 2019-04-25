Orange Gives Away Second Vehicle in the Right on the Dot Network Promotion

Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Kessellie from Voinjama, Lofa County has been announced as the second winner of a brand-new car from Orange Liberia’s Right On The Dot promotion. Mr. Kesellie received the life changing good news on Wednesday, April 7, 2019, when he received a call from Orange Liberia during a major national press conference, which was hosted at the company’ headquarters on Capital Bye-Pass.

The call to the winner was made live on several radio stations by Orange Liberia’s Media Relations Manager Ms. Noosevett Weah who reminded the public that official calls for Orange would only come from the number 0778111222 and that Orange would never ask winners for anything in order to claim their prizes. Prior to making the call she explained: “today, we are here to award this brand new vehicle to an individual who either made calls or used data at the top of every hour. As you all know, once it is from Orange it is guaranteed to be authentic and true.” She reminded the press that a few weeks prior, Madam Hawa Samukai from the Caldwell Community won the first vehicle.

Mr. Kessellie, who is an agriculture student at the Lofa Community College, came to Orange headquarters on Monday, April 22, to receive his car from the hands of Mr. Noel Chateau, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Receiving the keys, Mr. Kessellie said that he was a long time subscriber of Orange Liberia and had always been hopeful that he would one day win a prize, but never imagined that it would actually become come a reality. “I usually listen to every Orange Liberia press conference to see if I will win but am usually disappointed at the end of the day, so to receive a call today is a true blessing for me.” He went on to say: “I feel more than happy because this would be my first time owning a car.” He thanked the management and staff of Orange Liberia and declared: “Orange has proven on many occasions that it is a company that is working to change the lives of Liberians in a positive way.”

Mr. Noel Chateau highlighted that the new promotion was being called the “Right on the dot” promotion. He explained that to participate and win prizes, Orange Liberia’s customers simply needed to make a call or activate a data session at the top of the round hour, at any of the 24 hours of the day. Customers who made a successful call at the top of the hour that is answered by another customer would automatically receive a bonus of US$2 credit to be used the next day. The credits would be divided between both the caller and the receiver, each of them receiving $1. He explained that like the call credit bonus, subscribers who entered a 4G data session on the dot of an hour would receive 100 MB, with 50MB for themselves and 50MB to share with another subscriber of their choice. Subscribers on 3G data services would receive 50 MB, with 25 MB for themselves and 25 MB to share with another subscriber of their choice, if they started browsing at exactly at the top of the hour.

Mr. Chateau elaborated that the vehicle grand prize would simply go to the customer with the highest number of calls at the top of the hour, or the highest number of data sessions started at the top of the hour. “Each time you hit the target of calling or entering a data session at the top of the hour, you receive one point,” explained Mr. Chateau, “at the end of the promotion period the individual who has received the most points drives away with the brand new vehicle. All our customers can check their number of points by dialing *450# for free. They will receive an SMS with their score. We will give away various models of different brands as the promotion is set to last several months.”

Mr. Kessellie traveled from Lofa to Monrovia on Monday, April 22 to officially take delivery of his vehicle during a nationally broadcast press conference held at the company’s Capitol By-pass Headquarters. Chateau highlighted that this was a clear indication that Orange Liberia’ customers could win prizes from the company no matter where they are in Liberia. “Your location does not restrict you from winning a prize and so we encourage our subscribers across the country to actively participate in the OnTheDot promotion because anybody anywhere could drive away with the final vehicle,” Chateau concluded.