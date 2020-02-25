Orange First Division: Talking Points from the Weekend Action

As always, there were great dramas and plenty of talking points from the weekend’s action of the 2019/2020 Orange National League First Division. Daily Observer sports desk rumbles you through some of the major talking points from the showpieces.

Monrovia Club Breweries Ruin Chances of Staying Atop

It was all bed and roses when Francis Slaploh and his team won five consecutive games, including a crucial 2-1 win against LISCR FC to maintain the top position on the league table. However, things continue to go the wrong way since their goalless draw against Watanga on Match-Day seven.

The weekend performance was another disappointing one from Breweries as they dropped second on the league table following a 2-2 draw against Freeport FC. Strikers Robert Taylor and Mitis Mulbah continued to have the best of opportunities up front but failed to perfectly convert them to goals. Coach Sarploh’s 3-5-2 formation that requires varsities midfielders and energetic wingbacks seems not to be working perfectly although, interestingly, he seems to be comfortable with this formation. Upholding such formation, coupled with the aggressiveness of his players that are receiving more cards, could cause more problems for Breweries, thus leading to dropping of more points.

Mighty Barrolle Keeping Eyes on Top Spots

The biggest move during the weekend, something that we saw coming, was traditional club Mighty Barrolle moving atop the league table after a dramatic 2-0 win against Watanga FC at the Blue Field.

It didn’t come as a surprise as the Rollers have continued to renew their top spot ambition from their performance on the pitch with four wins from their last five games. The biggest shock was Watanga FC missing two spot-kicks during the 90 minutes of normality.

Barrolle’s technicians have maintained that their ambition is to secure a spot in the top-flight league and avoid the relegation zone, but their current performance, if maintained, could see them becoming title contenders.

Alloy Brown Continues to Make His Case

In the absence of striker Christopher Jackson, who has joined Malaysian club Kelantan FA on a two-year deal, Alloy Brown continues to announce himself as the flawless replacement of Jackson. After scoring the league’s first hat-trick on December 19, 2019, Brown has maintained his scoring form. His brace over the weekend against Nimba United was another crucial one that kept his side in the third position on the log. It was Brown’s eighth goal in ten league appearances and 11th out of 12 games in all competitions this season. Now Tapha Manneh doesn’t have a tough decision to make in selecting who starts up front as a striker.

Nimba FC Involved in Road Accident

Off the pitch, it was an unfortunate moment for Nimba FC after the team was involved in an accident in route to Monrovia from Buchanan after losing 1-0 against defending champions LPRC Oilers.

Thankfully, no death was reported as injured players who were taken to the hospital were later discharged after undergoing treatment.

Orange National League: 1st Division Match Day 10 Results