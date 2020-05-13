Opposition Stalwart Menipakei Dumoe Arrested

Police have arrested Menipakei Dumoe, an opposition stalwart and member of the Council of Patriots (CoP).

Dumoe’s arrest came following a post he placed on his Facebook Page indicating that “We don’t need free bags of rice; I say we the poor in Monrovia need AK-47s so our leaders can take us seriously.”

Before his arrest court sheriffs had searched his house apparently in search of weapons or any inciting communication that may have been in his possession, but there has been, to date, no statement about what security findings are.

Dumoe has of late been associating with the Liberty Party. He was previously an executive member of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC).

His arrest has sparked up contentions and criticisms in the opposition community.

Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon has posted on his Facebook page condemning the arrest of Dumoe. Dillon said: “The arrest and search of the home of Menipakei Dumoe is an impulsive knee-jerk by the Weah-led regime. Unacceptable!!!”

Henry Costa, chairman of the Council of Patriot, has described the arrest as “draconian” and planned to react sternly in a live podcast.

Other comments and posts suggest that during the administration of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Representative Acarus Gray made a public statement that they in the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) would make Liberia bitter for Ellen and he was not arrested, but a similar statement made by an opposition has prompted arrest and search.

Attempts to contact Police Spokesperson Moses Carter on the issue proved futile as he refused to pick up many calls this paper made to him. In a text message to Mr. Carter, this paper wrote: “Mr. Carter this is the Daily Observer. We understand that the police have arrested Menipakei Dumoe. Can you please confirm or dispel this. If true, can you please tell us why he was arrested?” But no response has since been forthcoming from the Police.