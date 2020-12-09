Opposition Leads Early Results in Key Counties

— Dillon tightens grip on Montserrado County

Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon, is stamping his grips on the senatorial seat in the county while at the same time projecting himself in the spotlight of the national body politic as he heads for reelection—that is if preliminary results coming in are anything to go by.

Votes that have been tallied so far since polls concluded in on Tuesday put the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) candidate on the verge of being reelected. Preliminary results from over twelve of the 17 districts are giving the Liberty Party strongman a commanding lead as the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change seems not to be doing too well.

The CDC seems to be struggling in Bomi, Rivercess, Gbarpolu, Lofa, Grand Bassa and Bong Counties. Nyonblee Karnga -Lawrence leads in Grand Bassa; Wellington Geevon Smith of the CPP Leads in Rivercess; CPP’s Edith Gongle-Weh is pushing a narrow lead in Nimba while CPP’s Brownie Samukai Leads in Lofa and Prince Moye of CPP Leads in Bong. Edwin Snowe (IND) Leads in Bomi.

Tuesday’s election was generally peaceful in most parts of the country as 2.2 million registered voters went to the polls to elect 15 senators. However, isolated incidents were reported in different parts of the country with few people being caught with multiple voter cards.

Senator Dillon early Tuesday morning voted at the Grace Baptist Institute in the 1603 Community in Gardnersville where he said that there is a need for a paradigm shift in the political governance of the country. He called for calm as the voting process went on.

Rep. Thomas Fallah, the front-runner for the CDC in Montserrado, told journalists on voting day that he was “certain of victory,” though he was not complacent.

However, the two leading senatorial candidates in Grand Bassa County, Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence and former Pro tempore Gbehzohngar Milton Findley also vowed to accept the outcomes of the Tuesday polls based on official release by the National Elections Commission.