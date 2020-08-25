Only Monrovia, Paynesville Cities Receiving National Budget Allotment

-Sen Kaipay araves at least US$100k each for other cities

Grand Bassa County Senator Jonathan Lambert Kaipay is craving that cities duly created by law in Liberia be allotted not less than One hundred thousand United States Dollars (US$100,000) in the 2020/2021 National Budget.

“This, I believe, would be yet another step in the direction of satisfying the provision of Article 1 of the Liberian Constitution which, in substance, calls for the equal participation of citizens in the wealth of the nation, ” Senator Kaipay noted in a communication ready to plenary session yesterday.

Senator Kaipay, in his letter dated August 17, 2020, observed that the current budget outlays show that Monrovia and Paynesville City Corporations are the only cities with a yearly allotment of resources in the national budget.

“As it stands, Monrovia City Corporation has an annual allotment of US$4,180,790, while Paynesville City benefits US$597,733 in the national budget,” Kaipay disclosed.

He recalled that when the cities were created by law, “the contemplation was that each of them would receive annual allocation in the financial envelop of the nation to help in an appreciable way, with local development initiatives. For example, such allocation could compensate for improvement in health and sanitation. It is sad to say that the honorable Legislature has not, in any period of our political history, looked favorably in this direction.”

In a related development, Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon’s much discussed US$5,000 suggested salary allotment for Senators (Legislators), hit the Senate floor on Friday, August 21. Following the reading, a motion was proffered by Senator Saah H. Joseph to consider that reading as first and that same be sent to the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, with the mandate that the committee reports to plenary within two weeks.

Meanwhile, due to the funeral activities of the late Sinoe County Representative J. Nagbe Sloh at the Capitol Building, the Legislative joint committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget has suspended hearings on the 2020/2021 national budget, to resume on Wednesday, August 26.