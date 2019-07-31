On SDGs Implementation: Kemayah Wants Greater, Sustained Int’l Cooperation

Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, Liberia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations has stressed the need for greater and sustained international cooperation to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a dispatch from the mission has said.

While addressing the Ministerial Segment of the High-level Political Forum (HLPF) on SDGs, Kemayah said to realize the SDGs will require not just a huge surge in financial resources, but also leveraging, and improving the capacity, skills, knowledge and technology; and all stakeholders; as referenced in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda for Development (FfD).

According to a dispatch, the meeting was convened at the UN Headquarters in New York from July 16-18, 2019.

Amb. Kemayah who earlier reflected on the UNSG’s report on progress towards the SDGs in the first four years, said while progress has been made on a number of the goals; much more work needs to be done to enhance the implementation, and reach those furthest behind.

Kemayah added, “We take note of the S/G’s report on progress towards the SDGs; and the recommendations; therein. While the report highlights progress that has been made on a number of the goals, targets; and actions undertaken by governments and other stakeholders over the past four years; it also brings to focus the lag in implementation; and the adverse impact on the most vulnerable people; hence; indicating slow acceleration and innovation in the global response. As we transition to the next cycle, it has become more compelling to strengthen international cooperation; and engender partnerships at all levels; to accelerate progress towards implementation.”

At the National level, Amb. Kemayah informed the High-level Forum that “President George Weah and the Government of Liberia continue to make strides to address inequality; gender imbalance; youth unemployment; promote inclusiveness; and initiate programs to empower the Liberian People.

Kemayah also spoke of the provision of equitable opportunities in education; health; youth and social development; promoting an inclusive and accountable public sector; the sustainability of peace, security and democracy; and strengthening of the justice and security sectors; for shared prosperity and sustainable development.”

He then disclosed that “Liberia under President Weah will present its Voluntary National Review (VNR) at the 2020 HLPF; consistent with UN General Assembly Resolution 70/1.

The VNR process, according to Amb. Kemayah, will facilitate the monitoring; and evaluation of Liberia’s progress; in the implementation of the SDGs; within the context of the Government’s Flagship National Development Agenda — The Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) — which places the Liberian People at its core.

On the sidelines of the HLPF on Sustainable Development, Kemayah also addressed an event on “Strengthening Partnerships to Accelerate Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063 in Africa.”

At the side-event organized by the African Union Observer Mission to the UN, Amb. Kemayah said that sharing of experiences and best practices, as well as devising innovative means of financing at the regional level, could provide vital support to enhance implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063 in Africa.

Kemayah also said the need to scale up South-South Cooperation as an important framework for developing countries, particularly Least Developed Countries (LDCs), given their potential to contribute to poverty eradication and the achievement of sustainable development.

The 2019 UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development convened under the auspices of the agency Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on the theme, “Empowering People and Ensuring Inclusiveness and Equality.”

The Forum reviewed in-depth SDGs, including Goal four: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all; Goal eight: Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all; Goal 10: Reduce inequality within and among countries; Goal 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts; Goal 16: Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels; and Goal 17: Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development.