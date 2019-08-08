Old Road Joe Bar Gets New Market

President George Weah has officially dedicated the newly constructed market building in the Old Road Joe Bar community to dignify the selling areas of marketers.

The official turning over ceremony was performed on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, amid thunderous cheering and pageantry, in the presence of invited guests, dignitaries, the predominately women marketers and the general public.

President Weah said his government will do its best to fix the economy, but called on Liberians to maintain the peace, as there cannot be development in the mist of conflict and confusion.

“What was damaged during the 14 years of civil war,” he said, “cannot be fixed in a day’s time. This government is focused on rehabilitating Liberians whose lives were damaged as a result of the civil war. I don’t want you to join those who are undermining the country through protests. Join me to rebuild the country,” he said in his extemporaneous remarks.

As part of his development plans, Weah said the government was exerting efforts to change the lives of Liberians by building concrete homes in the place of the huts they have been living in over so many decades. He promised that concrete structures for indigent Liberians would be built across the 15 counties.

President Weah’s achievement of the market building project was made possible through the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), headed by Quiwu ‘Pepci’ Yeke, who during the dedicatory ceremony, commended President Weah, specifically for being a “practical” President.

Yeke said that delivering on 2017 campaign promises is one of the special pragmatism President Weah has exhibited.

He then thanked the President for “delivering on your campaign promises. You promised our people modern markets when they elected you. Here we are today, celebrating a modern market in the Old Road Community.”

LACE implemented the project through Liberian youth concluding studies at various vocational institutions of learning in the country, an insightful made possible through a working collaboration between LACE and the Youth and Sports Ministry, which did not go unnoticed by Mr. Yeke, who commended his counterpart, Minister D. Zeogar Wilson.

Many of the contractors were young Liberians on internship from the various vocation schools including Monrovia Vocation Training Center (MVTC), the Booker Washington Institute (BWI). The interns worked alongside the chief contractor to ensure that the project was completed in time to meet the benchmark.

Facilities at the ‘new’ Old Road Joe Bar Market in District #10, Montserrado County, include 400 tables, 13 shops, six modern latrines, including provisional stores to enable marketers store their goods in a much more secured facility.

Prior to constructing the facility, the old market structure lacked latrines, a situation that was described as “breeding ground for communicable and other diseases for the marketers.”

At the elaborate dedication ceremony, President Weah could not hold back his excitement, noting that LACE has added another accolade of success under its belt, after competing the full construction of similar modern market facilities in the Duport Road community and the Paynesville City, whilst the agency makes progress in achieving similar output as President Weah relocates the infamous Gorbachop Market in the Omega community.

While cutting ribbon to the facility, the President declared it open to normal business activities.

LACE Project staffs Philip Baryogar Duncan, Mrs. Christine Reeves Wolokolie and Garmeh Kowo, monitored and superintended the market construction works, ensuring proper work in line with the original plan is followed to the letter.