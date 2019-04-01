OHCHR Wants INCHR, CSOs Collaborate

The Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR) has held a two-day forum intended to enhance a smooth partnership between the Independent National Human Rights Commission (INHRC) and other civil society organizations (CSO) in order to promote gender equality and other human rights issues in Liberia.

The event, sponsored by the OHCHR, was held recently at the Monrovia City Hall, bringing together representatives of CSOs, INHRC, students and government officials to find a solution to improve basic human rights issues in the country.

This followed a similar engagement between the government and the business community, which was held in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

OHCHR Deputy Country Representative, Tsatu Dawson, said the objective of the forum was to build collaboration between INHRC, CSOs and the government to promote the issue of human rights and to also have a dialogue between INHCR and other CSOs representatives.

“It will be an opportunity for everyone to work together and strengthen that process,” Dawson said.

He underscored the importance of the INHCR networking with other CSOs members.

Continuing, Dawson said despite separately working in the area of human rights, a strong partnership between the INCHR and CSOs will be a good venture for curtailing human rights abuses in the society.

“CSOs and the INHRC, when acquainted, will know each other workings and challenges,” Dawson said.

He assured OHCHR’s support to the INCHR and the CSOs to increase awareness and also strengthen each other’s role in curtailing human rights abuses in the Liberian society.

“Our basic concern has to do with the way they all can implement and complement each other in the fight against rights violations, and to also engage the government in the area of the rule of law,” Dawson said.

The OHCHR is a department of the Secretariat of the United Nations that works to promote and protect human rights guaranteed under international law.

Since early last year, the organization has started a six-year mandate to build the capacity of the INHRC and CSOs in the country.