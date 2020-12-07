Nyanneh Group of Companies Signs Business Deal With US Wholesaler, Sam’s Club

— Discloses plan to establish Tsingtao beer and stout plant in Liberia

The chief executive officer of Nyanneh Group of Companies (NGC), a one hundred percent Liberian-owned business entrepreneur, Wilson T. Nyanneh, announced that his company has signed a business agreement with one of the U.S. biggest market suppliers, Sam’s Club.

Sam’s Club is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs owned and operated by Wal-mart Inc., founded in 1983 and named after Wal-mart founder Sam Walton.

As of January 31, 2019, Sam’s Club ranks second in sales volume among warehouse clubs with $57.839 billion in sales (in the fiscal year 2019) behind rival Costco Wholesale. Its major competitors are Costco Wholesale and BJ’s Wholesale Club.

The deal, according to Nyanneh, is to expand and have access to the U.S. economy as well as gain the skills they need to succeed in Liberia.

“Since our country cannot produce a variety of products, we the business people need to go out and bring what the people need. So, my trip that I made out there for the past two months was to see how we can add different commodities to what we already have on our market,” he said upon his arrival at the Roberts International Airport.

Nyanneh added, “I went to America and visited the biggest supplier for the U.S. market, which is Sam’s club, and got signed to purchase goods from them.”

According to him, as a businessman or woman, “you cannot just wake-up and purchase good from Sam’s Club. So, in order to do that, you have to be a registered business or own a business back home, as well as own a business in the United States of America.”

Against that backdrop, Nyanneh said, he established a business in the U.S. bearing the same name to ensure that he is well qualified to purchase goods for Sam’s Club.

The Nyanneh Group is also the importer and distributor of the Tsingtao beer brand in Liberia. Tsingtao is a global beer brand headquartered in the province of Qingdao, China. The Chinese government has a 15% stake in the company.

Nyanneh says he is also planning to establish a Tsingtao beer plant that will supply the entire West African region and beyond. “It is our target and we are working towards it,” he indicated.

For Wilson, importing Tsingtao to Liberia — since 2013 — is about promoting Liberia and networking to improve its image. “We’re business people and not interested in politics. We have to work together to get our country to a better place. You bring your idea, I bring my idea, we all put together to make it successful.”

Nyanneh’s Company was proud to sponsor of Liberia National Sports County Meet 2019 and host of Liberia’s first ever Beverage Festival.