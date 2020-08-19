Nwabudike Becomes Government’s Lead Lawyer in CBL’s L$16B Case?

Having been expelled from the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike, the chair of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, continues to show up at every judicial function including the trial of former members of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) over the alleged missing L$16 billion banknotes.
The LNBA is the umbrella organization of all lawyers in the country including the very justices of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court also endorses the decision by the LNBA to expel any lawyer whose conduct does not conform to the moral and ethical standards of the LNBA. Nwabudike, having been expelled because of questionable citizenship, is however still acting in legal capacity on behalf of the Government of Liberia as head of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission.
Now, Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has allowed Cllr. Nwabudike’s name to be included among the government lawyers that are prosecuting the L$16 billion banknotes case. Cllr. Nwabudike’s appearance comes at the time the government lawyers are wrapping up their final arguments to set the stage for the final judgment, either guilty or not.
Cllr. Nwabudike showed-up on Monday, August 10, at the opening of the August 2020 Term of Criminal Courts A,B, C, D and E, where Associate Justice Jamesetta Wolokollie delivered the address on behalf of Chief Justice Francis Korkpor. Cllr. Nwabudike’s appearance was greeted with mixed reactions by members of the LNBA. The Bar’s president, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, described Cllr. Nwabudike’s appearance as “complete defiance of the LNBA’s decision. Let me make this clear to everybody that the Bar’s decision will be respected and nobody would be allowed to undermine it,” Gongloe warned.
The LNBA president added: “We are going to muster the support of the membership to resist the threat by anyone to undermine our decision. Cllr. Nwabudike is no longer a member of the Bar and we stand by our decision that nobody is going to change.”
The Criminal Court ‘C’ scenario was different from that of the opening of the Criminal Courts A, B, C, D, and E, where Cllr. Nwabudike did not receive any recognition, as chairperson of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).
In the ongoing L$16 billion case involving Central Bank of Liberia former members of the Board of Governors, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), while presenting its lawyers in the case, introduced Nwabudike as one of its lead counselors (lawyers). In the presentation, the MoJ said, “The state is represented by the Ministry of Justice in association with the LACC and present in court, are Attorney Ben Kolako, Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike, J. Adolphus Karnuah, II, and Cllr. Jerry D.K. Garlarwolu, to later be joined by other counsels of records of the said the Ministry of Justice and the LACC.”
Though, being aware about Cllr. Nwabudike’s expulsion by the LNBA, Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay did not raise any contention about the introduction of Nwabudike as one of the state lawyers. Instead, Judge Gbeisay allowed him to sit on the prosecution’s bench.
Apparently, Judge Gbeisay’s action is based on the Supreme Court’s decision not to interfere with the legal tussle between the LNBA and Nwabudike. Not raising any qualm, the defense lawyers also followed the same pattern with Judge Gbeisay without mentioning anything against Nwabudike’s representation.
While seated on the prosecution’s bench, Nwabudike was not allowed to speak, even though as one of the lead lawyers in the case, Nwabudike has the legal right to speak during the trial, and he chose to remain silent during the entire hearing.
The five former members of the CBL Board of Governors on trial are; David M. Farhat, Melisa Emeh, Kollie Tamba and Elsie Dossen Badio, and Milton Weeks, all of whom were members. They are facing charges of economic sabotage, theft of property, criminal conspiracy, and criminal solicitation that were drawn against them by the Grand Jury for Montserrado County stationed at Criminal Court ‘A’ at the Temple of Justice.
Initially, the defendants had pleaded not guilty to the commission of the crimes when the document containing their charges was publicly read by the clerk of the court. They were accused of printing excess Liberian dollar banknotes amounting to L$2.645 billion between 2016 and 2017 without the approval of the Legislature.
The former CBL Executive Governor by then, Milton Weeks, said the printing of the additional banknotes was approved by the National Legislature, but members of the 53rd Legislature, during whose tenure the printing of the additional banknotes was reportedly authorized, have continuously denied giving the CBL the go-ahead for additional printing of money after authorizing earlier L$5 billion to be printed in April 2016 to replace mutilated banknotes on the market.
Only in Liberia where a disgraced lawyer still has the power to change the nation. Do you think a Liberian lawyer could say [email protected] in Nigeria. Here we have a NIgerian who lied under oath and is now a respected Libeerian citizen with all the rights and privileges that ordinary Liberians lack
Judge Gbeisay’s action to recognize and allow a debarred member of the LNBA to practice law in his court, is tantamount to defiance and disrespect for the authority of the LNBA and all that it stands for as an umbrella organization. Would judge Gbeisay allow a driver with a suspended license to continue driving a pulled over vehicle, were he Gbeisay a patrol officer that pulled the vehicle over for say, reckless driving, and because he doesn’t want to get involved in traffic matter? Such negligence wouldn’t be expected of a law any enforcement officer anywhere, or would it? But, of course, we know why judge Gbeisay rather turn a blind eye to the presence of Cllr. Nwabudike in his court, than uphold the mandate of the LNBA to bar him from making any legal representation anywhere in Liberia. After all, Cllr. Nwabudike happens to be George Weah’s boy. It makes you wonder about the independence of the judiciary in Liberia. If a sitting judge cannot stand by the rule of law or do what is right, and for fear of executive reprisal, then justice is obviously not free nor fair in Liberia. If judge Gbeisay is truly a member of the LNBA, then he must bear some consequence for fragrantly trouncing the mandate of that body. Yekeh Kolubah calls such timidity, “spinelessness!” And we agree.
The LNBA has absolutely no rights, authority, nor powers, to allow or disallow anyone to practice law within Liberiaś territorial or ex-territorial jurisdictions. It is ONLY the Supreme Court which has such powers!
A judge is not a law enforcement officer. A judge does not function under the Ministry of Justice. He or she is not a police officer responsible for traffic. A judge is an interpreter of the law to adjudicate “people” innocent or guilty. It was unfair to you that you did not have the opportunity to attend your elementary civics class.
The LNBA should know it is not an institutional group. Hence it is not a part of the machinery of government. It is the Supreme Court which may disbar lawyers from practicing law in Liberia, and not the LNBA – a mere associational group as the Fishermen Association, or the PEM-PEM Association. In short, the LNBA has absolutely no rights, authority, nor powers, to allow or disallow anyone to practice law within Liberiaś territorial or ex-territorial jurisdictions.
Complete claptrap, not even worth the dignity of a response. By the same schizoid standard imagine if the Supreme Court had to be the one determining the professional fate of every doctor, nurse, football player, etc., whenever they went afoul of their professional ethics and not their watchdog organizations, just imagine that frivolous pursuit! Incidentally, stupidity is a lifelong malady which can only be curtailed but not cured. So carry on Mr. Jackass Simpleton. The floor is all yours, literally.
Peter Gboyo aka Dempster Yallah, there is nothing like “size fit all” in these matters! Mr. Stupid!And this is why the Press Union DOES NOT have the powers to issue permits to journalists!
Nor does an engineer have to receive a license before practicing his or her engineering profession. Be not deceived, the LNBA IS NO “WATCHDOG organization” or association over lawyers practicing law in Liberia.
The LNBA, as any other so called organization, is simply a group of lawyers who have been licensed by the State to practice law in Liberia, and who have come together as lawyers to pursue shared, but limited goals.
The LNBA is a mere voluntary association characterized by voluntary action, and the existence of common interests, aspirations or attitudes. THEY ARE NOT INSTITUTIONAL! THEY ARE AN ASSOCIATIONAL GROUP! Associational groups do not have powers to grant license or revoke license.
The LNBA is not part of the Stateś bureaucracy, nor is the LNBA or any professional association (eg. PEM-PEM, LNBA,ETC) in any category as the military, the Police, nor even autonomous agencies! NO NEVER!
They are mere sectional groups sometimes called protective or functional groups existing to advance or protect the usually material interests of their members. Trade unions, business corporations, trade associations, and professional bodies are prime examples of this type of group.
They (LNBA, PEM-PEM, etc) have absolutely no such authority or powers you are very stupidly believing they may have. This is the message the Supreme Court is emitting to the LNBA! PERIOD! You dummies go to school and play the fool!
You should have eaten your school fees! Or did you? It seems you did Peter Gboyo aka Dempster Yallah. You are very dull and extremely stupid not to have knowledge of such common phenomenon. But if the President of the LNBA does not have such education, what about you a mere little social worker!!
Why would any sitting judge in any of our courts allow a so called lawyer who has been expelled by the LNBA, sit in his/ her court, donned in a lawyer’s regalia?
Mr. Nwabudike keeps challenging the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), because he has the full backing of the corrupt judiciary and the inept executive, had it not being so a fraudster like Mr. Nwabudike would not wantonly challenge the decision of the National Bar. Licensed lawyers that were part of the decision to expel Nwabudike out to boycott all court proceedings that he attempts to partake. The lawyers of Liberia need to demonstrate that when they take a decision through the National Bar, such decision must be obeyed to the letter they must all boycott, but it seems like the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), is nothing but a toothless dog that can hardly bark, nor bite.
I am of the opinion that the statement by the National Bar president, Cllr.Gongloe at the opening of the criminal courts last week that the Bar would see to it that Nwabudike stay expelled was just for the press, but nothing has been done to make sure that this criminal fraudster does not practice law in our country.
By showing up at an important criminal trial as a government lawyer shows in my opinion, how spineless our lawyers are in defending a decision taken by the executive committee of the Liberian National Bar Association.
Liberians are known for making vague threats, but do not follow up, as in the case of Nwabudike; whose stay at the LACC was tightened by some youths who gave the president an ultimatum to remove this corrupt fraudster as head of the LACC, but since then, nothing had been done, and in fact Nwabudike shows up as a government prosecuting lawyer at an important criminal case to represent government.
Cllr. Gongloe, and the executive committee of the LNBA needs to take some concrete steps to stop this criminal fraudster from practicing law in our courts, by prevailing on all Licensed lawyers in Liberia boycott the courts. My opinion.
Tolo Bonah Corfah