NTAL Wants Gov’t Provide Financial Compensation to Private Teachers

The National Teachers’ Association of Liberia (NTAL) has called on the government to provide financial compensation to private school teachers who have been left with “no financial support” due to school closures by the coronavirus pandemic.

Confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic in early March, the Government decided to close all educational institutions, both public and private, to contain the spread of the virus.

The closure, according to NTAL’s President Mrs. Mary W.M. Nyumah, has had a huge financial impact on teachers, especially private teachers, who are out of work and have to depend on their little savings to cater to their needs.

Mrs. Nyumah, who spoke to journalists in Monrovia on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, revealed that since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, this virus has threatened the whole world and Liberia is no exception.

This situation, she believes, has also affected all sectors of “our society including the education sector of our country that led to the closure of schools while teachers are now sitting at home and not conducting classroom activities.”

“Despite the Covid-19 crisis,” the teachers’ union president said, “Government of Liberia has remained committed to the payment of salaries for public school teachers and education workers in the country to enable them cater to their families.

“We, therefore, want to take this time to commend the government of Liberia for paying the salaries of teachers and education workers who have been struggling since the outbreak of this deadly virus thereby bringing them relief,” she declared.

Mrs. Nyumah used the medium to extol President Weah for the measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus including the health protocol, State of Emergency, and the lockdown in order to enhance the safety of all Liberians.

She explained: “We consider this move by the government as a clear indication that the CDC led government under the leadership of President George Weah is prepared to improve the living condition of the teachers of Liberia as part of its Pro-poor agenda.

“We also want to use this occasion to appeal to the government of Liberia to provide some financial compensation to private school teachers in the country. We observed that since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, private school teachers have been finding it difficult to cater to their families.”

Therefore, the NTAL President, pleads with the government to see reason and do something in this direction for “our private school teachers in order to put smiles on their faces, especially during this crisis period.”