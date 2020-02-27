NTAL, Partners Adopt Two-Year Action Plan

Members of the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL), with their international partners, have adopted a two-year strategic action plan aimed at strengthening the organization.

The two-year strategic plan seeks to enhance activities such as visitation to local branches in the fifteen counties (15), production of a training manual and newsletter for the association, membership education, professional development, and economic empowerment, as well as collective bargaining and assessment on the Liberia Education Advancement Program (LEAP) among others.

The planning meeting, which is in line with the Association’s consortium program, will be implemented by the NTAL and Educational International (EI).

The association and its partners reached the decision at the end of a three days planning meeting held at the NTAL Headquarters in Monrovia. It also brought together over thirty participants from the National Executive committee and the National Secretariat staff of the NTAL.

Speaking at the closing, the coordinator for EI, Africa Madam Lucy, said the activities are expected to kick off by April 2020. She promised the participants that EI and its consortium partners will work harder to ensure that the program is successful.

The representatives from the Canadian Teachers Federation and Denmark further assured the NTAL of their willingness to continue their support to the Association in order for it to move forward.

In response, the President of the NTAL, Madam Mary Nyumah thanked the International partners for their willingness to support the NTAL. She assured the partners that the leadership of the association will do all it can to live up to the program.

Madam Nyumah calls on the members share with their colleagues’ knowledge acquired from the training.

The participants also commended EI and other partners for their commitment towards the consortium program. According to them, the commitment of the international partners is a clear indication that EI and its partners are prepared to build the capacity of NTAL members.

The participants also used the occasion to called on other international organizations to come to the aid of the association.