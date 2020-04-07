NTAL Donates US$2K COVID-19 Preventive Materials to Education Workers

The National Teachers’ Association of Liberia (NTAL) has donated several assorted anti-COVID-19 preventive materials to District Education Officers and institutions in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

The items donated include several faucet buckets, chlorox, sanitizers and tide soap valued at two thousand two hundred and nine-two United States dollars (US$2,292).

Making the donation on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the headquarters of the NTAL; located on 12th Street Sinkor, NTAL President Madam Mary W.M. Nyumah, said the donation is meant to create awareness about the virus while urging all Liberians to take seriously the frequent washing of hands properly with soap and water.

Madam Nyumah further said the gesture was the organization’s way of buttressing government efforts in its fight against the Coronavirus. She called on all Liberians to abide by the preventive measures put in place by the government and health authorities including constant hand-washing with soap, avoid handshaking and standing in a group among others.

According to her, the coronavirus disease is rapidly hitting and causing lots of health and economic issues globally, citing that even the most powerful countries around the world are badly affected.

Receiving the items on behalf of the two counties, the CEO of Montserrado County, Samuel Bondo thanked the NTAL for the donation, terming it as a great partnership in the fight against the deadly virus.

Mr. Bondo assured authorities at the NTAL that they would work along with them in its drive to kick COVID -19 out of Liberia.