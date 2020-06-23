NPHIL, MOCI, Others Launch No Mask, No Service Campaign

As part of measures to intensify straight adherence to health protocols across Liberia, the National Public Health Institution of Liberia (NPHIL) in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), and several Ministries and agencies have launched what they term as “Mask for All Campaign” in Monrovia.

Speaking during the launch of the project at the Ministerial Complex in Congo town, Amos F. Gborie, coordinator at NPHIL, told the gathering that one of the key prevention strategies of NPHIL is to ensure that people wear their mask at all times in public places, “No Mask, No, Service is now mandatory.”

According to Mr. Gborie noted that the program is going to start with Montserrado County and subsequently be extended to other parts of the country. The Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and the Ministry of Internal (MIA) are also part of the campaign.

He added that as they launch the program, NPHIL is going to target key communities, to include West Point, New Kru Town, and Caldwell among others.

He further indicated that NPHIL is currently working in close consultation with the Montserrado County Health Team (MCHT) and now has people in the field encouraging citizens to wear a mask.

“We are going from community to community to inform drug stores owners, supermarkets, motorcyclists, taxi drivers as well as business people to implement the government’s mandate. Please tell your customer to wear their mask before they can be served. No, Mask, No service,” he re-emphasized.

He also said there will be a lot of education about how to wear and how to remove the mask from your face.

NPHIL Director-General, Dr. Mosoka P. Fallah said the institute and its partners will ensure these measures are fully implemented to save the state and its people. He also believes that the wearing of the mask will make a significant impact if citizens adhere to this policy.

He referenced a group of scientists whose recent study has shown that one of the cheapest and most effective ways one can protect a nation and its people is to wear a mask at all times during this pandemic.

The study, according to him has indicated that 77,000,000 infections were averted in Italy by the use of mask while in New York City over 60,000,000 infections were also averted; this he said if replicated in Liberia will help to control the spread of the virus.

Dr. Fallah further disclosed that the Liberia National Police is going to help in the process. He encourages citizens to abide by these protocols. “Failure on anyone’s part to wear a mask, they will face the full weight of the law.”

Commerce Minister Wilson Tarpeh stressed the importance of citizen’s collaboration in the fight against the pandemic. Commenting on the impact of the lockdown on the country’s economy, Minister Tarpeh said this cannot continue because it strangulates the economy, as such people should be able to follow the health protocols.

Minister Tarpeh who served as the official launcher of the program however said the government remains committed to protecting its citizen. “We have begun discussion with our business partners on the matter and we can safely tell you that we are going to implement this policy,” he said.

Police Spokesman, Moses Cater, in brief remarks told the public that as of this week, the Liberia National Police (LNP) will remain vigilant in the implementation of the new regulation. “The LNP will not hesitate to deal with people who will violate any health protocols; there is no joke about this, the joint security remain committed to implementing the President’s mandate, “he warned.