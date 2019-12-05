NPHIL: ‘Lassa Fever Is Not on the Rise in Nimba’

Authorities of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia says its attention (NPHIL) has been drawn to an article published in the December 3, 2019 edition of the Daily Observer newspaper, in which the newspaper reported that there is an increase of Lassa Fever cases in Nimba County, and described the situation as alarming.

The newspaper further reported that 9 cases have been confirmed out of which three persons have died.

“The NPHIL wishes to state for the record that a single case of Lassa Fever occurred in Nimba County. This case was confirmed on November 22, 2019. However, the patient expired on November 18, 2019, the same day specimen was collected and taken to the National Public Health Reference Laboratory for confirmation. 48 contacts have been line-listed and are being followed up,” NPHIL said in a statement signed by Acting Director General, Dr. Mosoka Fallah.

“The NPHIL wishes to further state that prior to this recent outbreak, the last Lassa Fever case in Nimba was confirmed in April of this year. In Nimba County, from January 2019 to present, there has been a total of 37 suspected and nine confirmed cases.”

“Additionally, Nimba County has reported the total of three deaths from January 2019 to present. NPHIL is therefore calling on the public, especially the people of Nimba County not to panic. The Institute wishes to assured the public of its preparedness to effectively respond to any outbreak of public health threat,” the statement said.