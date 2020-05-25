NPA Ordered to Halt Delivery of ‘Hijacked’ Container

As Justice Ministry investigates destination

Acting Justice Minister and Attorney General, Counselor Nyenati Tuan, has acknowledged through a written communication to National Port Authority Managing Diretor, Bill Twehway, that a container seized this month at the Free Port of Monrovia was meant for a company known as Agid Sariu, Siege Social Madina Dispenser BP 2873, Conakry, Republic of Guinea.

Minister Tuan said, a thorough review of documents has revealed that the container was destined for Conakry, the Republic of Guinea, to Agid Sariu Siege Social Madina Dispenser, but surreptitiously found its way to Liberia via tracking details, which act the ministry was investigating.

Minister Tuan’s letter addressed to Twehway with a copy in the possession of this paper has content heading: “Complaint for Stolen/Hijack of Container #AXIU1476111.”

The letter further said, ”We present our compliments and herewith submit to your Honorable Office a facsimile copy of dossier relative to the above-captioned case for your attention and subsequent action. We would therefore appreciate were you to hold in abeyance the delivery of the above-mentioned container pending an investigation.”

In conclusion, Tuan’s letter recommended: “We would therefore appreciate were you to place a halt on the delivery on the container while the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is conducting an investigation pending a final determination of the matter.”

A senior staff at the Free Port of Monrovia who pleaded for anonymity for fear of reprisal confided in the Daily Observer that Agid Sariu Siege Social Madina Dispenser’s container was loaded in Istanbul, Turkey, and it was destined for Conakry, Guinea, which they said was allegedly hijacked to Liberia, while en route to Guinea.

“The Government of Guinea is cooperating fully with its counterpart, the Government of Liberia, to have the container, said to contain factory materials and other goods, shipped to its original destination,” the source noted.

The container had been held by customs at the Free Port of Monrovia since its arrival in Liberia in May 2020.

The source said the alleged hijacking of the container was leaked through a ‘manifest’ after a tip-off from Guinea. An investigation into the matter continues.