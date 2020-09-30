Notre Dame University College of Liberia Licensed To Operate

The National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) in Liberia has granted License to the Notre Dame University College of Liberia (NDUCL) to operate as a higher education institution in Liberia. The Notre Dame University College of Liberia offers an array of relevant marketplace courses leading to the baccalaureate degree.

According to a release, the NDUCL provides high quality education that would train innovative, highly motivational, and well-rounded citizens that will influence and impact the fields of education, business, the social sciences and technology.

The NDUCL has lined up a national and international team of qualified educators, seasoned administrators, and dedicated staff who have over 30 years of combined experience in a variety of academic and professional disciplines.

NDUCL faculty members are passionate individuals who are dedicated to ongoing research in their respective fields and bring with them a diverse wealth of knowledge and skills.

Founded by the Reverend Dr. Maroun Zogheib, a Roman Catholic priest from Lebanon, the NDUCL is committed to average class sizes to provide a good faculty-student ratio and allow for faculty to provide focused individualized teaching-learning experiences. This intentional faculty-student ratio nurtures the student to serve and lead with respect, dignity and integrity, with an overriding aim to graduate individuals committed to critical thinking and civic responsibility.

The Notre Dame University encourages and upholds freedom of speech and respect for diversity. All those passionate about a very high standard and intentional quality college education are encouraged to visit the NDUCL offices located on 15th Street (Beach Side) in Sinkor, Monrovia. Registration process will shortly begin in Monrovia, leading to full-time admission of students.